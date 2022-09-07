A morning text message exchange ended with a worker walkout. Employees of the Starbucks located at 121 Cusick Road in Alcoa plan to strike until Friday evening, Sept. 9, citing retaliation against unionized employees.
At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, several morning-shift employees walked off the job after hearing that their shift supervisor, Matthew Lane, had received what they later characterized as a derogatory text message from Vonetta Merritt, the store’s general manager. Six employees joined them as the day progressed. They told The Daily Times that Lane received the message after asking Merritt a question about store business.
A screenshot of the exchange obtained by The Daily Times indicates that Merritt wrote to Lane, “I pray he goes away,” after being informed that the location had no towels.
Lane commented that Merritt had told him that it was not her job to respond to his questions and that she intended to send her response to him.
Lane is a member of the store’s labor union. Workers at the Cusick Road Starbucks won an election to form a union on a 15-7 vote July 11, following several months of organizing efforts, and Workers United certified the election.
Merritt’s text message, strikers said, represents one instance in a larger series that demonstrates Starbucks’ antipathy for its unionized workers.
“We confronted her about it. She said that she was not sorry for her actions,” Ava Marlowe, a union member and morning-shift barista said.
Shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, nine employees stood outside the Starbucks carrying signs with messages criticizing Starbucks for anti-union practices. The store’s lobby was closed to customers at the time, though its drive-thru remained open.
The store closed hours early Wednesday. Maxwell Nutter, a Cusick Road Starbucks employee and union member, said that the closure came about because management was unable to staff the store.
“We voted to unionize, and that is when we started having some animosity,” Marlowe told The Daily Times. “Just recently, after we won our election to unionize, it started ramping up.”
Both Nutter and Marlowe described months of frustration at what they called Starbucks’ efforts to retaliate against unionized workers.
Nutter claimed that the company is limiting hours available to union employees. “Pro-union partners had their hours cut. Many of our benefits depend on getting over 20 hours. And many of the pro-union workers had their hours cut from 25-30 to below 20,” he said.
“Most of the hours that we receive are posted publicly in our store, so it is very easy for us to correlate that it is pro-union partners that are being discriminated against when it comes to hours,” Nutter continued.
“They are changing our store working conditions, and they are not talking to us about it,” said Marlowe. Among the working conditions that have changed since the store’s unionization are opening hours, she said, which shifted from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Marlowe argues that the change ought to have been negotiated.
“They just changed it without asking, after we unionized,” she commented.
Nutter said that promised wage and benefits increases were also delayed “for months” following unionization. He added that friction with the store’s management is only part of a broader problem. The store’s employees, he said, have had no luck getting Starbucks to the bargaining table for collective bargaining contract negotiations with the union. Such contracts outline the wages, working conditions and benefits to be provided to employees by their employer.
“We think that this is gonna be the first step in a long process,” Nutter said of the strike. He and Marlowe both noted that they hoped the strike would bring attention to Merritt’s actions and promote accountability.
The union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board as a result of the exchange between Merritt and Lane, Nutter said. The union is also involved with ULPs related to the store’s opening hours and to union employees’ hours.
The problem, Nutter says, is national as well as local. In late August, the NLRB’s Seattle office alleged that Starbucks “threatened its employees” over union formation, per a complaint published to the board’s website. Also in August, Starbucks filed a complaint against the labor board, claiming that its offices have coordinated with organizers to influence union elections.
“We are very much so in contact with the labor board, and we hope that they act on it shortly, but they’ve been inundated with cases similar to ours. They’ve hardly even gotten through 30% of Starbucks-involved unlawful labor practice charges,” he said.
The Daily Times reached out to Vonetta Merritt directly, but did not receive a response.
In response to a request for comment, Starbucks Media Relations emailed a statement to The Daily Times that reads, “We stand by our partners who choose to participate in protests or events of personal importance to them. Starbucks is grounded in our ability to express our shared commonalities and differences. In fact, it’s what drives Starbucks ‘third place’ and culture of belonging.”
Yet, for Nutter, lack of communication with his individual store illustrates Starbucks’ lack of interest in engaging with its union workers as a group. “At this point, Starbucks refusing to negotiate with us is also Starbucks refusing to negotiate with thousands of other unionized partners,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.