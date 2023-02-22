Kate Feret, a 12-year-old rower in Louisville who attends Webb School of Knoxville, can add an important and impressive title to her name — world champion.
Kate, the daughter of Lisa and Peter Feret of Farragut, is a member of TriStar Rowing in Louisville. She attended the indoor national championship recently and came away as the fastest 12-year-old in the world on the 2,000-meter ergometer. An erg is an indoor piece of equipment that uses the techniques of rowing. It is a tool for training when the weather is not conducive to being outdoors on the water.
Her time was 7:20.3.
The indoor training tool is universal across all rowing teams, explained TriStar Coach Katie Moore. All rowing teams use it for training and assessment. The teams will be on the water starting next weekend, the coach said.
A seventh grader, Kate has been rowing for less than two years. She said she previously played soccer but was “ready to try something new.”
“I started a Learn to Row camp with TriStar and the first day I was hooked,” Kate explained. “It’s just fun.”
It is also work. In addition to keeping up with her school work, Kate trains five to six days per week. As part of TriStar, she competes two to three times a month in spring and fall. That means traveling all over the Southeast, to Atlanta, Chattanooga, Nashville and other locales. Last year, Kate and TriStar traveled to regionals and nationals in Sarasota, Florida.
“Some of our top boats made it to the Head of the Charles in Boston,” this rower said.
Breaking the world record was something Kate thought was possible after she got a time that was within 3 seconds, and her coaches made it known.
“I then went on to try to break it in practice and succeeded,” she said. “Unfortunately, for the 2K records, you have to be at a sanctioned event, so I went to the Indoor Nationals competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey.”
While at that competition, Kate placed gold in the 15 and under 2,000-meter race, breaking the 12 and under world record. She also placed gold in the kids’ 500-meter dash.
Since breaking that world record on the 2,000m erg, Kate has now broken two other world records — the 4-minute and the 5,000-meter, Katie Moore said. That was just days ago.
In addition to Katie Moore, Nick Moore, her husband, also serves as a coach at TriStar. This young rower had talked to the coaches about her different goals in rowing. Kate was surprised when she ended up beating the world record by almost 5 seconds.
“My coach, Katie Moore, had been behind me there, cheering the whole time,” Kate said. “Without her, I never would have made it here, and I am so excited to be working with her for the next several years.”
TriStar is a relatively new club, a place where both male and female rowers can join. It got started in 2019. Middle school and high school students are invited to participate, with no previous experience necessary. Kate said there are an equal amount of boys and girls, totaling 70 athletes. Kate’s older brother, Nick Feret, rows with TriStar too.
Katie Moore said it’s fun to watch Kate in action and see the work she has put into the sport.
“She moved up early to our varsity team,” Katie Moore said. “She is only in seventh grade. She moved up to our high school varsity team because she wanted to row more, wanted to train more, wanted more challenging workouts. She is built to be a strong rower. There is a lot of that natural talent with the work that she has put in. She is a goal setter and she goes after it.”
Kate’s ultimate goal is to row in college; that and to add a few more titles before her name.
“I’m working already towards more world records,” she said. “I always like to have goals to help motivate me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.