The 15th annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was held Monday, June 15to help prevent abuse and prosecute fraud perpetrated against America’s seniors.
Fraudsters are using the COVID-19 pandemic to target seniors and exploit their fears during this time, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee states in a news release.
Many scammers have contacted seniors offering stimulus and paycheck protection program funds and fake COVID-19 testing kits.
Since stopping elder fraud has become a priority for the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 500 people have been charged in fraud schemes aimed at seniors and more foreign-based perpetrators have been held accountable, the release states.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).
