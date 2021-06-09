A two-car wreck briefly blocked traffic Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Washington Street.
The wreck occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. and involved a 2012 KIA Soul and a 2019 Mitsubishi, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said. Both drivers were Maryville men and wearing their seat belts; one was 65, the other 22.
The 65-year-old was westbound on East Broadway Avenue at South Washington Street when he turned left into the path of the 22-year-old, who was eastbound, Crisp said; both drivers said they had a yellow light.
Everyone involved declined medical treatment.
