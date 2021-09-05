An unidentified 24-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a one-car accident just inside the Friendsville city limits.
Assistant Chief Stephen Hargis of the Friendsville Fire Department said the driver, the only occupant, was unresponsive when the first of nine firefighters and a nurse passerby arrived on the scene.
CPR failed to revive the man, who collided with a tree near the Richard Dunlap Bridge shortly before 5 p.m. on West Hills Street.
