Rockford's Bert Wright won a three-way battle for top spot in the final The Daily Times' football contest.
Though no one submitted a perfect entry, Wright, Maryville's Graham Shelley and Maryville's Earl Whaley were correct on 10 of the 13 bowl games.
In the tie-break, Wright guessed 71 points in the Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Perdue. Tennessee lost 48-45 for a total of 93 points scored. In winning the contest, Wright takes the $100 first prize.
Shelley took home the $50 second-place prize for guessing 56 points in the tie-break while Whaley takes the $25 third-place prize for guessing 55 points in the tie-break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.