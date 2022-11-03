A monument to veterans of the Revolutionary War and War of 1812 buried in Maryville’s New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be dedicated beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The event is sponsored by the Stephen Holston Chapter, Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution. Descendants of the veterans as well as the general public are invited to attend.
Lee Johnson, past president and current Graves & Landmarks Committee chairman of the Stephen Holston Chapter TNSAR, said, “The monument is a 6-foot obelisk and will name 27 Revolutionary War and 15 War of 1812 veterans that are interred at the cemetery. We plan to have several political dignitaries present as well as those from the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, General Society of the War of 1812, Daughters of the War of 1812, and other entities.” Seating will be available for 300, he said.
Johnson said at least 61 out-of-state visitors who are descendants of the recognized veterans are planning to attend the event, which is part of the American 250th SAR Committee’s work on the national, state and local levels to promote the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and the establishment of the United States to be celebrated in 2026.
Extensive research
Discovering the names of the veterans required extensive research by Johnson and others, including David Johnston, past president, Tennessee Society SAR and currently Tennessee’s chair for the George Washington Endowment Fund and treasurer of the Stephen Holston Chapter. The monument project at New Providence Cemetery was an outgrowth of a similar project Johnston proposed in 2017 at Eusebia Presbyterian Church to recognize Revolutionary War veterans buried there.
“Lee and I had become good friends, and he told me that there were a lot of Revolutionary War veterans at Eusebia,” Johnston said. “Of the 19 we knew of at the time, 15 had some type of marker.” At the time, 19 was believed to be the largest concentration of Revolutionary War soldiers buried in one cemetery in Tennessee.” After much research, the monument was erected, but then another project came to light.
“Lee said there is a cemetery in downtown Maryville that has 12, and I said, ‘Maybe we’ll do two monuments then,” Johnston said. “We went ahead and did Eusebia at the state meeting in 2017, and at the same time, we had hooked up with the historian at New Providence Presbyterian Church and found out that there were more than 12 buried there. We started the research, and Lee took the lead on that.”
Lee Johnson said he found clues in the church minutes and other early records from the church, founded in 1786. “For instance, if I looked up a pension for a particular veteran that we already knew was buried in the cemetery, on those it would list people he was affiliated with or knew very well that would testify that he was in the Revolutionary War. You start cross referencing these folks, such as in Southern Pension Claims that’s posted online, and I sometimes would find their pensions there, as well. Sometimes they specifically talk about the church and members of the church in their pensions and I cross-referenced that with the minutes and documentation that they had given me from the church history. You can’t find that anywhere else.”
Researchers went on to document 27 Revolutionary War veterans buried at New Providence Cemetery, making this the highest concentration of these veterans buried in one location now in the state of Tennessee, and 15 War of 1812 veterans.
“We knew we had to include War of 1812 since that was kind of our second Revolutionary War,” David Johnston said.
SAR’s George Washington Endowment Fund, which funds local and state projects related to the Revolutionary War, is contributing 50% of the funds for the New Providence monument and the rest comes from local donations, Johnston said.
Remembering veterans
Lee Johnson said he believes in the importance of remembering these veterans. “We don’t want to forget about them,” he said. He mentioned that four years of research has gone into finding documentation for the veterans buried at New Providence. “If we don’t do it, in 20 years, who knows if it could be done. There are more out there that we can’t find information on simply because time has gone on and information has been lost. Sometimes they are easy to find, sometimes almost impossible. Some of these guys, I would not have found if they hadn’t named each other in their pensions. That’s the only way I knew that some of them had served.”
David Johnston said the goal of the SAR is to make sure this information doesn’t disappear into history as well as to recognize the patriots who fought for our independence and helped create the United States.
“If you don’t know history then you don’t know anything,” he said. “I saw a great quote the other day that said, ‘If you go through life not understanding history, you’re a leaf without a tree.’ What a great summation. If you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you’re going. We hope that this monument is one small piece of a constant reminder of where we came from and the sacrifices those men and women made to make the great country we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.