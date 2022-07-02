A year after Wilma Mynatt McCall’s death, her sons, Paul and James McCall, have brought a wrongful death suit against Brookdale Sandy Springs, the assisted living community where she resided. The facility, they say, caused the injuries that killed their mother.
Filed in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court on June 29, the complaint reads that Wilma McCall went to live at Brookdale Sandy Springs, a Maryville site of the Brookdale Senior Living Communities company, on March 8, 2021.
She came to the facility with multiple health diagnoses: chronic atrial fibrillation, acute-on-chronic right heart failure, hypertension and aortic stenosis.
Because of her health problems, the complaint states, McCall was vulnerable to blood clots and thrombosis if her prescribed anticoagulant medication, Warfarin, wasn’t administered on time. As a resident of Brookdale Springs, she remained under the care of her primary care doctors, who monitored her Warfarin intake at the facility.
Per the lawsuit, McCall needed Warfarin on a daily basis. McCall’s doctors also ordered weekly blood tests for her; the complaint notes that they asked for test results to be called into their offices.
The lawsuit states that no such testing was performed March 12, as her doctors had ordered. Instead, according to the lawsuit, the first test was performed a week later, on March 19.
Facility staff allegedly also mismanaged McCall’s dosages and gave her double the medication ordered by her doctors on March 24. After a test result showed that she was at risk of serious bleeding, staff reportedly discontinued Warfarin use.
The complaint states that she was to resume taking Warfarin March 28; however, it continues, staff failed to administer any Warfarin to McCall for 10 days, until April 6. A blood test performed April 2 allegedly showed that McCall wasn’t reacting to an anticoagulant.
Per the lawsuit, ignoring her doctor’s directive to call the results of McCall’s test to her office, Brookdale staff faxed the results in, delaying their “timely intervention” in her care.
Staff drew blood from McCall in early April, according to the complaint, but did not alert McCall’s doctors to the fact that Warfarin therapy had never resumed. As such, the lawsuit reads, her doctors agreed to delay further testing.
The complaint states that a record of her medication from Brookdale “falsely” indicates that she did receive Warfarin during that time frame.
A University of Tennessee Hospital Home Health Care nurse reportedly requested that McCall be transferred to Blount Memorial Hospital April 13, as her left foot was “cold to the touch, dark in color, with purple toes.” The lawsuit states that no facility staff had noted the problem.
The hospital’s blood tests of McCall reportedly showed that she had not been given Warfarin. Her major arteries were blocked by clots, per the complaint, and resulting damage left her permanently immobile. The lawsuit contends that the facility’s negligence initiated a “fatal cascade of medical problems” for her.
McCall died at a rehabilitation facility June 14, 2021.
Reached for comment, spokesperson for Brookdale Senior Living Communities Heather Hunter told The Daily Times that “We are aware of the lawsuit and are reviewing the allegations. While we do not comment on pending litigation, we extend our condolences to the family. We remain committed to the health and safety of our residents.”
