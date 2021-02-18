The Executive Committee of East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) has named Richard "Rick" Yakubic as the new executive director. Yakubic has served as the deputy director of ETDD for the past 11 years and was a member of the 2017 East Tennessee Leadership class.
Prior to his employment with ETDD, Yakubic was employed in Greeneville, Tennessee, at Family Ministries for five years and MECO Corporation for 15 years. He also served with several community service organizations. Yakubic earned his bachelor of science degree and master of arts degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum University.
