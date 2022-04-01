For Syrian-American Yassin Terou, the owner of the restaurant voted the “Nicest Place in America,” there’s one pressing question on his mind as he prepares to expand beyond Knoxville:
Will Blount County residents pronounce the gyro, one of his signature dishes, as “gee-row,” or will they refer to it as a “guy-row?”
Regardless, he’s looking forward to finding out when Yassin’s Falafel House opens its first franchise location outside of Knox County in Alcoa’s Hamilton Crossing shopping center.
Terou, whose advocation of love and falafels have made him a media darling and one of the most beloved figures in East Tennessee, signed a letter of intent this week to bring Yassin’s to Blount County. It’s a preliminary commitment at the moment, and he doesn’t want to announce the exact location, but opening a restaurant here has been a three-year goal, he told The Daily Times.
“The amount of people and the amount of support and love we’re getting from Blount County has made such a difference,” Terou said. “We’ve done community projects there, with firefighters and during the coronavirus, and we want to build that community between Blount County and Knoxville, because we are one.”
That philosophy of unity and inclusion, along with the food, has been the driving force behind the popularity of Yassin’s. The original downtown Knoxville located, at the corner of Walnut Street and West Church Avenue, was remarkable for the traditional Middle Eastern cuisine that will be on the menu in Blount County: falafels, gyros, chicken shawarma and more. But the hospitality — epitomized on the sign that reads “Welcome all sizes, all colors, all ages, all sexes, all cultures, all religions, all types, all beliefs. All people (are) safe here at Yassin’s Falafel House.”
It's a philosophy that’s been Terou’s personal compass since he left Syria in 2011, the same year the country became engulfed in a civil war that’s still ongoing. Growing up in Damascus, food was an important part of cultural and family rituals, as was hard work: By the time he was a teen, he was selling clothes, working in public relations and volunteering with the Syrian Red Crescent, affiliated with the International Red Cross. That volunteerism ignited a passion in him to help others whenever he can.
Landing in East Tennessee as a refugee on an asylum visa, he lived in a small apartment in the Fort Sanders neighborhood and began building his life from scratch. The Annoor Mosque, a Knoxville community of fellow Muslims, took him in and helped him get established, and it was there he met his wife. Drawing on cooking skills he picked up working for a friend’s restaurant in Spain back in 2008, he began falafels and selling them outside the mosque. The dish — deep-fried balls or patties made from chickpeas or fava beans, sometimes both, plus fresh herbs and spices — was a resounding success because it was “made with love,” he said.
“Falafel is just some love you need in your life,” he said. “I always say it’s a meatball without the meat, fried in oil. We’ll serve the falafels, gyros — and I’m excited to see how the people of Blount County will say it, because you never know — and our chicken shawarma, which is marinated over 24 hours in vinegar, oil and spices. All of this we will love to give to our Blount County community.”
Four years after opening in 2014, the food, the service and the beaming owner behind the counter led to Yassin’s being named the “Nicest Place in America” by Reader’s Digest and “Good Morning America.” He continues to be a vibrant presence in Knoxville as both a restaurateur and a community activist for peace, love and inclusion, and while the intricacies of opening a Blount County location is still in the works, he’s too excited to keep the news to himself. Until the existing restaurant announces its future plans, he’s holding off on revealing the precise location, but he does expect Yassin’s in Blount County to open within six months or less, he said.
“We just signed the letter of intent, and I think everything is going to go great,” he said. “I can’t reveal the location yet, but we will be (announcing) that very soon. We’re excited, because we want to give Blount County the opportunity to try our food, but it is not only about food and making the food.
“We are a place of the community, and we want to do that. We decided to pick Blount County as the first to go to outside of Knoxville, and we’re looking forward to one day celebrating being part of the communities around the whole United States as one people.”
