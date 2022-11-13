Moments before Yassin Terrou and a host of local officials cut the ribbon on the Alcoa location of Yassin’s Falafel House, Terrou said that, more than customers or money or even falafel, he was looking “for a bigger family” as his popular local restaurant chain expands into Blount County.
Terrou told the crowd that gathered in front of the restaurant ahead of the ribbon cutting that this location is important to him, as it represents his first restaurant venture outside of Knoxville.
“Knoxville, they’re love and family for me. I’m looking for a bigger family right here. I’m not coming only to make falafel, chicken — that’s an easy way; anybody can do it,” Terrou said. “I’m coming here to make my family bigger.”
The two other Yassin’s Falafel House restaurants are located in downtown Knoxville and in west Knoxville.
To Terrou, food is a means of building a community. He said that it can act as common ground even between people with very different beliefs, and he cited Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, a Democrat, and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, a Republican, as examples.
“They love us, and they agree they love us,” but they don’t agree on much else, he said. “We respect them and they respect us.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, at the ribbon cutting alongside Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson, Vice Mayor Jim Buchanan, Alcoa Commissioner Tracey Cooper and other city officials said, “His motto is ‘when you break bread, you make hay,’ which speaks to his mission of spreading love and joy through food and conversation. He believes in the American Dream.”
Terrou, who came to the U.S. from Syria in 2011, after the start of the Syrian Civil War, noted that his friends at first advised him to call his restaurant by a name that wouldn’t give away his origins. He said that he insisted on Yassin’s Falafel House, and that the local response proved him right.
“’You’re in Tennessee! Who’s gonna support you?’ I want those guys to see you right now, today,” he said. “We are proud immigrants, we are proud Americans, and most important, we are proud Tennesseans.”
