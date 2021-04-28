Rick Yeager, of Maryville, was named part owner of Gresham Smith, an architecture, engineering and design firm, at the company's annual Celebration event on April 22.
Yeager is a senior designer in the transportation market at Gresham Smith's Knoxville office.
Yeager is one of 14 new owners announced at the annual event, which was held virtually. He was welcomed into ownership for his contributions since 2012.
Originally hired as a utility coordinator for Tennessee Department of Transportation's road-widening projects, Yeager has grown his team to include engineers and technicians with clients including state departments of transportation, utility companies and federal entities. Yeager and his team have completed more than 300 successful projects over the past three years.
