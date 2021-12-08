The Empty Pantry Fund is fortunate to have a faithful group of donors, people who are concerned about the welfare of more than 1,300 families who need an extra boost at Christmas. Some of these donors’ names have appeared in the listings for many years — individuals, families, businesses, civic groups, churches and other organizations who have made Empty Pantry Fund giving a major part of their holiday traditions.

EPF President Lon Fox said, “Shades of the Past, one of the donors in today’s listing, is an example of one of those groups that consistently supports our organization and also Toys for Blount County, Junior Service League of Maryville’s annual project. We are both grateful that they have their Rod Run in Pigeon Forge, and that their participants and spectators from across the United States support our programs.”

Fox mentioned an individual, an anonymous donor who contributes multiple times throughout the campaign and has done so for several years.

“This is only one of those individuals who realizes that a need still exists and wants to lend a helpful hand,” Fox said. “We thank them all for remembering us each year and helping us to help those in need.”

Donations

BALANCE FORWARD: $90,448.41

Shades of the Past Street Rod Association, $3,000

Lucy Riddick, $100

Francis and Ruth Pietrick, $150

In memory of Jean Martin Warren by Carol and Homer Satterfield, $100

Harold Brock Jr., $250

In memory of Peggy Cardin by Bill Cardin, $100

In memory of Brenda Weeks, $50

William and Deloris Stroud, $20

Bill and Judy Severn, $100

In memory of Joyce and Kenneth O’Connor, $50

Wanda and Boyd Anderson, $200

Hatmaker Family, $100

Lee Ann and Eldon Jacobs, $50

Jeanne and Diehl Unger, $500

In memory of Moms D and E by Earl and Bren, $500

Anonymous, $150

In memory of Jean Flickinger by Ted Flickinger, $200

In memory of Don Bivens by Bertha Ownsby, $50

Robert and Rebecca Hornyak, $25

Rick and Judith Brownlie, $500

Richard and Sandra Davis, $100

Roy and Ruth Fox, $200

Betty Peabody, $50

In memory of Larry Reeves given by Patricia Reeves Jaloszynski $100

Francis and Linda Turmo, $100

In memory of Willadean Quagliana, $50

In memory of Frances Caldwell, $50

Helen Huffstetler, $20

Amy and Roger Newman, $100

In memory of the James R. Carter family by Smoky Mountain Jeep Inc., $50

Employees of the Register of Deeds Office, $340

In memory of Maryann and Kristie by Walter Pankratz, $200

J.V. and Wanda Britton, $100

Carl and Donna Barker, $100

Mark and Deborah Stinnett, $100

In memory of my parents by Susan Sailors Phillips, $100

In memory of Jack and Kate French and Elease Walker given by Jack and Charlotte French, $100

Patty and Earl Morgan, $50

John Bishop, $100

In loving memory of my mother, Becky Koella, $100

In loving memory of my grandfather, Carl Koella Sr., $100

In loving memory of my grandmother, Betty Koella, $100

In loving memory of my grandmother, Kathryn Myers, $100

John Jenkins, $200

In memory of Albert H. and Pat J. Brigance, $500

Anonymous, $250

Donald and Deborah McDonald, $50

In memory of Pat Breeding, $100

In loving memory of David Edward Stapleton and Neal David Stapleton by Lynda Stapleton, $30

Given in memory of my parents, J.F. and Sue Thompson, $100

TOTAL: $99,943.41

Contact Linda Braden Albert with story ideas at LindasInkyfingers@comcast.net.

Tags

Life columnist

Linda Braden Albert worked as a feature writer and editor at The Daily Times. She is now the editor of Horizon Magazine and a columnist.

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.