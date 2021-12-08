The Empty Pantry Fund is fortunate to have a faithful group of donors, people who are concerned about the welfare of more than 1,300 families who need an extra boost at Christmas. Some of these donors’ names have appeared in the listings for many years — individuals, families, businesses, civic groups, churches and other organizations who have made Empty Pantry Fund giving a major part of their holiday traditions.
EPF President Lon Fox said, “Shades of the Past, one of the donors in today’s listing, is an example of one of those groups that consistently supports our organization and also Toys for Blount County, Junior Service League of Maryville’s annual project. We are both grateful that they have their Rod Run in Pigeon Forge, and that their participants and spectators from across the United States support our programs.”
Fox mentioned an individual, an anonymous donor who contributes multiple times throughout the campaign and has done so for several years.
“This is only one of those individuals who realizes that a need still exists and wants to lend a helpful hand,” Fox said. “We thank them all for remembering us each year and helping us to help those in need.”
Donations
Shades of the Past Street Rod Association, $3,000
Lucy Riddick, $100
Francis and Ruth Pietrick, $150
In memory of Jean Martin Warren by Carol and Homer Satterfield, $100
Harold Brock Jr., $250
In memory of Peggy Cardin by Bill Cardin, $100
In memory of Brenda Weeks, $50
William and Deloris Stroud, $20
Bill and Judy Severn, $100
In memory of Joyce and Kenneth O’Connor, $50
Wanda and Boyd Anderson, $200
Hatmaker Family, $100
Lee Ann and Eldon Jacobs, $50
Jeanne and Diehl Unger, $500
In memory of Moms D and E by Earl and Bren, $500
Anonymous, $150
In memory of Jean Flickinger by Ted Flickinger, $200
In memory of Don Bivens by Bertha Ownsby, $50
Robert and Rebecca Hornyak, $25
Rick and Judith Brownlie, $500
Richard and Sandra Davis, $100
Roy and Ruth Fox, $200
Betty Peabody, $50
In memory of Larry Reeves given by Patricia Reeves Jaloszynski $100
Francis and Linda Turmo, $100
In memory of Willadean Quagliana, $50
In memory of Frances Caldwell, $50
Helen Huffstetler, $20
Amy and Roger Newman, $100
In memory of the James R. Carter family by Smoky Mountain Jeep Inc., $50
Employees of the Register of Deeds Office, $340
In memory of Maryann and Kristie by Walter Pankratz, $200
J.V. and Wanda Britton, $100
Carl and Donna Barker, $100
Mark and Deborah Stinnett, $100
In memory of my parents by Susan Sailors Phillips, $100
In memory of Jack and Kate French and Elease Walker given by Jack and Charlotte French, $100
Patty and Earl Morgan, $50
John Bishop, $100
In loving memory of my mother, Becky Koella, $100
In loving memory of my grandfather, Carl Koella Sr., $100
In loving memory of my grandmother, Betty Koella, $100
In loving memory of my grandmother, Kathryn Myers, $100
John Jenkins, $200
In memory of Albert H. and Pat J. Brigance, $500
Anonymous, $250
Donald and Deborah McDonald, $50
In memory of Pat Breeding, $100
In loving memory of David Edward Stapleton and Neal David Stapleton by Lynda Stapleton, $30
Given in memory of my parents, J.F. and Sue Thompson, $100
