A 19-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot at a Maryville residence late Saturday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.
Josh Williamson was asleep on the couch at his home on Long Hollow Road when two men entered the house and opened fire, Victoria Ewing, who identified herself as his mother, told The Daily Times on Monday.
Ewing said Williamson was shot four times — in his side, chest and spine. The fourth bullet grazed his left arm.
“He still has a bullet lodged in his spine and doesn’t have use of his legs right now,” Ewing said.
An operation to remove the bullets at this point would be too risky, and doctors are unsure if the paralysis is permanent, she said.
Williamson, who graduated from William Blount High School in May, lives with his grandmother and stepgrandfather in Maryville, according to Ewing.
His grandmother called police shortly after the shooting. The two men who had entered the house through the front door already had fled down the street, Ewing said.
Williamson was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he remained in the intensive care unit on Monday, Ewing said.
In a Sunday afternoon Facebook livestream on his personal Facebook page, Williamson said he was shot with a .40-caliber gun.
“They literally came in there and tried to kill me,” Williamson said during the livestream. “They just came in there, shot me and left.”
A Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said BCSO is investigating the incident and confirmed a shooting of a teenager but could not yet confirm details of the encounter.
