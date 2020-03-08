Lois Swinehart Hensley has made it her mission to spread God’s love — one crocheted prayer shawl at a time. She’s made almost 600 of these shawls for friends and strangers over the past 14 years.
Hensley, 96, is a Navy veteran who lives in Friendsville and spends nearly every waking moment helping others.
She volunteers at Blount Memorial Hospital two days a week and volunteers at MorningView Village Assisted Living Center once a week. After “work” she spends her evenings watching TV westerns and crocheting prayer shawls for friends and strangers. The shawls celebrate the happy and the sad; they go to people who are sick, mourning a loved one, getting married, having babies and experiencing any of life’s various ups and downs.
Hensley also finds time to single-handedly run the card ministry for Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Greenback. Each month, she sends a dozen or more birthday and get-well cards to fellow church members.
“These are all of my missions,’” she said. “It makes me feel happy that I’ve made someone happy.”
Lois Swinehart and her twin sister, Louise, were born on Sept. 23, 1923, in their grandmother’s house in New Philadelphia, Ohio. The girls and their younger brother were raised in Ravenna, Ohio. Their dad was a mail carrier and their parents also ran a “tourist home,” renting out their spare rooms by the night to travelers.”
Lois Swinehart graduated from high school in 1941, at the start of World War II.
“I couldn’t find a decent job in town, so I decided to join the service,” she said.
At her father’s insistence — he was a Navy veteran — she joined the Navy and became a teletype operator, sending and receiving logistical messages for the higher-ups.
She trained in Yonkers, New York, and was then stationed in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
It was an exciting change for a young woman who hadn’t traveled much before.
“We all had a good time together,” she said. “I enjoyed being in the Navy.”
When the war ended in 1945, she was discharged. She returned home and enrolled at Kent State University intending to study nursing. She rode a bus back and forth to campus.
On those commutes, she got reacquainted with former high school classmate, James Hensley. They began sitting together on the bus, and soon they were dating.
Lois Swinehart and James Hensley married in a small church wedding in 1946.
Their honeymoon: “They put us on a train that night and we went to Cleveland, Ohio, for the night and then we went back home.”
The couple left college after two years. He got a good government job as an munitions inspector. Hensley picked up jobs here and there as she could.
The couple had three children — Joyce, born in 1947, who lives in Friendsville; Steven, born in 1950, who lives in Stevensville, Montana; and Tom, born in 1952, who lives in Papillion, Nebraska.
After their children were born, the Hensley family moved multiple times for James’s job. They lived in Alabama, Utah, New Mexico, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Arizona and New York. They spent three years living in Stuttgart, Germany.
Moving around was an adventure, Hensley said. “I loved living in the U.S. west. The mountains were so majestic, and everything was so pretty.”
When they became empty nesters, the Hensleys bought a mobile home “so we could move all around because the kids were so far apart.” When they retired in 1985, they wanted to settle somewhere warm. They considered the various states where their kids lived and chose Tennessee.
They parked their mobile home on their daughter’s property in Friendsville and called it home. After James passed away in 2003, Lois continued living right there, in the mobile home.
“I always wanted to do volunteer work, but we never lived any place long enough,” she said. She started volunteering at Blount Memorial Hospital 35 years ago, as soon as they settled in Tennessee. As she’s gotten older, volunteering has become a lifeline.
“I want to volunteer as long as I can,” she said. “I enjoy being with people. I don’t like to be alone. I like to do things for people and help people.”
An avid crocheter, Hensley approached the Rev. Ron Sabo, pastor at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, about starting a prayer shawl ministry at the church in 2006.
Prayer shawls are simple shoulder cover-ups meant to warm and comfort. They are called “prayer shawls” because the person making them prays while doing the needlework that the shawl recipient will find comfort, peace — whatever they need.
Although several church women worked with her at first in the prayer shawl ministry, most of them soon lost interest. Now Hensley makes almost all the shawls herself.
“When I see someone hurting or hear of someone hurting, I bring them a prayer shawl,” she said. A card with a Bible verse is attached to each shawl.
Sabo said Hensley has “a love for serving the Lord.”
“She came up with this idea to let people know they are being thought of, prayed for … and loved,” he said. “She’s so vibrant. You pray you can be like that when you’re that age.”
Patricia Jones, 81, who volunteers with Hensley at Blount Memorial Hospital, understands the comforting power of the prayer shawl. During the past year, Jones’ husband fell ill and had to move into a nursing home. They had to sell their home and Jones moved into MorningView Village Assisted Living Center.
“It’s been an ordeal,” Jones said.
Hensley gave Jones’ husband a light blue prayer shawl. She recently gave Jones her own light purple prayer shawl.
“I just cuddle up in it every night,” Jones said.
Hensley has tried to keep a list of the people who have received her shawls. Some she’s distributed herself; she’s also made multiple shawls to give to the Blount Memorial Hospital chaplain to distribute as needed.
Each shawl takes about three days and five skeins of yarn. She prefers plain pastels; pink is her go-to shade. Although she also makes dark-colored shawls because she thinks they’re more appropriate for men.
While she receives an occasional thank-you card, she doesn’t make the shawls or send the cards or do the volunteer work for the attention or expressions of gratitude.
“I just do it because my heart tells me to do it,” she said, adding that it’s all part of her recipe for a long happy life: “Keep busy, be with people, and be happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.