Twice this week Townsend City Hall was packed with people concerned about Nashville-based Yonder Hospitality’s plan to build an innovative campground.
A crowd of over 100 is unusually large, especially for a city with a population of about 600, but they showed up for Thursday’s planning commission meeting, just two nights after a public question-and-answer session.
In April, Luke Searcy with Yonder presented to planning commissioners the proposal showing 150 detached room structures and 36 spots for recreational vehicles. It also had areas for recreation, like an outdoor movie theater and communal spaces with dining, pools and hot tubs.
Zoning
The city hasn’t taken any action to allow the development, but its first step would be to rezone property. Yonder’s proposal utilizes three different parcels, all owned by No Vacancy LLC. One of the properties is 27 acres already zoned to allow business. The other two are 4.5 acres each and zoned for residences.
Cades Cove Reserve is adjacent to the three properties, which total 36 acres.
Residents of the area have been firm and vocal that Yonder’s campground isn’t a development they want to see in their community. Many on Thursday held print-outs with “say no to rezoning” in bold, red lettering.
Yonder deferred rezoning before the meeting to inch through comments already voiced from the community and see how the proposal could be adjusted to better suit Townsend.
During a phone call on Wednesday, Searcy said he had individual meetings scheduled.
While the company is looking to make adjustments, Searcy said he didn’t know what those changes would look like yet. A recurring question has been whether Yonder will proceed with a condensed campground on the larger, business-designated property if rezoning the others is denied.
Searcy said he and the company haven’t yet made decisions like that and will adapt the project as needed.
Comments from the crowd, which couldn’t fit into the community meeting room Thursday, suggested they believed Yonder would keep deferring rezoning to thin public numbers month-by-month.
“But I guarantee everybody here is going to keep coming back here until ...,” said a man who was cut off by clapping and cheers.
One of the first to speak, a former Townsend mayor Pat Jenkins said his research found a zoning stipulation Blount County has in place to limit cabins on a campground to 10% of the property’s use. Although smaller than regular cabins, Yonder’s permanent, outdoor-accessed rooms are essentially cabins, Jenkins said, and the proposal has them filling about 80% of the campground.
Public comment lasted about an hour and a half. Most are concerned the campground would impact quality of life, take a turn from the town’s “peaceful side” atmosphere and set a precedent for developers to rezone residential property for business.
A petition against allowing the rezoning has garnered over 1,000 signatures.
Rezoning is planned to be back on the planning commission agenda June 8. City officials are encouraging participation in a meeting before then that they say could come into play with Yonder’s proposal.
Third district
Thursday, May 18, the Townsend Board of Commissioners will hold a final vote on adding a third business district to the town’s regulations. The discussion started late last year, but the board has hesitated to approve the change based on public comment.
Adding a third business district would allow the public to have more input on development requests. Thursday night, Commissioner Becky Headrick from her seat in the crowd explained that both the planning commission and board handle rezoning requests, but only the planning commission signs off on development proposals.
The zoning change would mean that if a more intensive development — a large campground, car lot, waterpark, etc. — is proposed for inside city limits, the board would have final say on whether to rezone property to allow the development.
As regulations are defined now, those larger and more intensive developments fall under the umbrella of the general B1 district. If a property is zoned B1, like the 27 acre piece Yonder has sights on, only the planning commission will review the development in a public meeting before the project does or does not get the go-ahead.
For the most part, the planning commission is responsible for verifying if a development or rezoning fits into regulations or guidelines the city has already established.
The board is more flexible to take public comment into consideration.
Mayor Don Prater took the opportunity to remind everyone in the room why the city’s community plan update is so important. Once completed, it will be one set of guidelines city officials can use to approve or deny development proposals and rezoning. Regulations also can be shaped from the community plan.
The land use and transportation plan the city currently uses was created in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.