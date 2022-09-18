In the months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blount County Schools installed a new system intended to give staff a greater array of tools for the protection of students. The Situational Awareness and Response Assistant (SARA) alert system from Ohio-based company Status Solutions is a comprehensive mass communication solution that allows schools the ability to react to a variety of scenarios ranging from security threats to weather alerts.
Student Services Supervisor Stan Burnette said a major benefit of the system, which was installed in 2020 and cost almost $500,000, has been psychological.
“Nothing is 100% safe, but it’s sure given us a better sense of security,” he said. “I’m not ever going to say it’s the best, because the best is public awareness, but it’s given us another avenue to help us sleep better at night concerning school safety.”
School security, he said, is always a balance. Campuses have to be able to operate while also being able to lock down quickly and efficiently. Under the current system, teachers and staff have been equipped with mobile duress buttons they can carry with them everywhere they go. A simple press of the button, and the system is activated. Messages can go out to staff, teachers, and even school resource officers.
Staff can also access the system through computer and mobile apps to ensure total availability. The idea is that an alert can be sent any time, anywhere.
“You can’t time an emergency,” Burnette said.
One of the benefits of the SARA system is its ability to connect to school surveillance cameras. In the case of Blount County Schools, the surveillance system is then connected to the Blount County 911 Center. When a staff member presses their alert button, operators at the 911 Center are able to hone in on the closest surveillance footage to diagnose the issue and keep an eye on developing situations.
Blount County 911 Director Jimmy Long said the system has had its benefits, but it isn’t foolproof from his end. An operator’s video feed of the situation, for example, is limited to the cameras already in place on the premises. Being close doesn’t always give them a direct view of the incident.
Still, he said, the system sees use, and his operators dispatch responders according to the kind of situation.
“It’s not something that happens that often, but it definitely happens,” he said.
Burnette admits the system has its limitations, but he feels those issues are actually beneficial to school staff. One of the biggest benefits, he feels, comes from user error.
“One of the great things about it is every once in a while we’ll have an accidental push or something like that,” he said. “It’ll come to the text messages of the SROs, the system freezes the building and we go into lockdown until further communication is done.”
Burnette recalls one event where the handle of a baseball bat accidentally pushed an instructor’s duress button. The school went on lockdown until staff were able to determine the alarm was false. In his eyes, to make an error and go into lockdown is better than to have an error and not respond. Every individual step counts when it comes to the safety of students. Accidentally triggering the SARA system leads to an impromptu drill for staff, keeping their reactions sharp.
“It’s another, more advanced element of campus and school security,” Burnette said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s sure a big improvement from having nothing.”
