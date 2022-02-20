They say that children are always cooking up something. In many cases, the results aren’t always what a parent might hope for.
However when it comes to the “Kids Baking Championship,” the things the kids cook up brings them national attention and accompanying acclaim. Broadcast on the Food Network, the 10-episode competition, now in its tenth season, provides young contestants ages 8 to 11 the chance to test their baking skills through a series of increasingly difficult creative cooking contests. The children get to explore an array of sweet treats and different desserts by combining odd ingredients to create an array of unlikely offerings and clever concoctions.
Consequently, each challenge is meant to test the contestants’ talents while also engaging their imagination. Notably, this season of the show features the youngest crop of contenders to ever compete in their kitchen.
For 10-year-old Nadya Alborz, a sixth grader at Clayton-Bradley Academy in Maryville, the opportunity to showcase her skills has been richly rewarding. She’s one of four finalists that will compete for the grand prize — a spot in Food Network Magazine, the honor of being crowned Kids Baking Champion and a grand prize of $25,000.
That indeed provides a sweet treat.
Viewers will have the chance to cheer her on at 8 p.m. tonight as the show’s judges, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman, test the kid contestants’ knowledge of current food trends while also putting their abilities into practice by creating loaded milkshakes topped with a pair of homemade baked goods. Three of the four kids will then move on to the grand finale, where they’ll be required to build two-tiered cityscape cakes that reflect the iconic imagery of a major American city, in this case, New York City, San Francisco and Washington D.C.
Naturally, Nadya is excited to be one of the four finalists. It’s the culmination of an interest she’s harbored since early on.
“When I was little, my mom would cook a lot, and I liked to be in the kitchen with her,” she said. “I would grab bowls and spatulas, create things with whatever I could find and pretend to make treats. Around the same time, my mom started changing the TV channel from cartoons to Food Network and I became very interested in cooking and baking shows. That made us both happy.”
She went on to say that her parents encouraged her to try her skills in her home’s kitchen early on. Those early efforts helped prepare her for the current competition. She said they actually evolved into a family affair.
“My parents have always allowed me to be creative in the kitchen since I was little,” Nadya said. “My mom and I made my first pound cake together when I was about four years old and she let me put icing and M&Ms on the top. I think my parents have also done thousands of dishes. And I can’t forget to mention my brother who is my taste-tester. When I told my parents I wanted to be on the show, they let me apply and encouraged me to practice, even though none of us could have imagined I would actually make it.”
Nevertheless, she said it took a decided amount of disciple to become a successful during the show. “I think what I did was just focus on one challenge at a time and try to manage my time well,” she said in retrospect. “I just wanted to do my personal best each time, and I took the criticism from the judges each week and tried to use it for the next challenge. I also tried to use unique flavors to stand out. That is something I really love to do … to play with flavors.”
Asked if she plans to continue to pursue her passion, Nadya said that’s a prime possibility, but it’s not the only thing she has in mind. Her interest in animals will likely guide her choices as well. “I think combining the two and becoming a veterinary nutritionist sounds like something I would love,” she said. “I could plan diets and make food for animals that could make them as healthy as they can be.”
