Most people have a knowledge of Winston Churchill (1874-1965), who served as prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1940-1945 during World War II, but few have heard of his foray into military intelligence as a young soldier prior to World War I. This topic will be explored from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, during a program sponsored by the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society, “Young Winston Churchill,” presented by Churchill historian and author Warren Dockter, Ph.D., at the Blount County Public Library in Maryville. The program is free, and the public is invited.
Tim Walker, president of the BCGHS, said, “This is a little bit out of our normal wheelhouse since we normally focus on local history, but Churchill was probably one of the most important figures of the 20th century. With Warren being an expert on Churchill, I thought we should tap this resource. It’s important that we remember people like Churchill and how they developed their leadership skills, and Warren has knowledge that probably no one else in East Tennessee has, or if there are, they are few and far between.”
Researching Churchill
Dockter, president and CEO, East Tennessee Historical Society, Knoxville, said, “This talk is going to take us through his different campaigns as a young man to see how his interest in, what I’m going to say is field or tactical intelligence, affected his willingness to adopt an interest in intelligence in the Second World War, and later on in his life why he was so interested in the role of clandestine operations. This looks at Churchill’s involvement in military intelligence in Britain from the late 19th century to the earlier part of the 20th century.”
The program will have a lot of “adventury stuff” in it, Dockter promised, adding, “Churchill was interested in cryptography, intelligence and that kind of stuff. I read a couple of books on that and started wondering about his own experiences as a soldier, and it turns out that a lot of his early soldiering operations were related, at least peripherally, to intelligence operations, as well.”
Dockter has written a paper, “Learning Lessons: Lt. Churchill and Military Intelligence,” that appears in a publication by Allen Packwood, director of the Churchill Archives Centre at Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England. The book is entitled, “The Cambridge Companion to Winston Churchill,” published by the Cambridge University Press. Information for the upcoming program will be taken from Dockter’s paper.
His fascination with Churchill began after he took a class at the University of Tennessee on the British Empire in the Second World War. In addition, his grandfather, the late Albert Dockter, who lived in Alcoa, also contributed to Dockter’s interest in British history.
“He took me to Great Britain when I was 16 years old,” Dockter said, visiting England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
“You read so much about Churchill in the Second World War and what an important figure he was, but not many people know what he did when he was younger, what he did after the First World War or even during the First World War,” Dockter said. “I worked for a time with the International Churchill Society, and I’ve met Randolph Churchill, his great-grandson, and done a lot of work with them.”
About the speaker
Dockter earned his undergraduate degree in history and political science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and received his masters and doctorate from the University of Nottingham in England, United Kingdom. He was awarded a fellowship at the University of Cambridge, England, and was a professor of international politics at Aberystwyth University in Wales.
Dockter said he’s looking forward to presenting the program in Blount County. “I grew up in Grainger County but my parents were divorced so I spent a whole lot of time in Maryville and Alcoa growing up,” he said. “It really is like coming home.”
