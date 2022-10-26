The Thursday, Oct. 27, installment of The Daily Times’ voter guide contains survey responses from candidates for the Tennessee House of Representatives and for Maryville City Council. Previous installments have included information from candidates for municipal and township offices. Current Representative Jerome Moon completed the survey, as did certified write-in candidate Sue DuBois.
State representative candidates
Name: Sue DuBois
Age:N/A
Political Affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Retired senior systems analyst (Disney, Florida); zoo curator (The Bronx Zoo, New York), Zoo Miami (Florida), Micke Grove Zoo (California)
Education: MS, Wildlife Management (Texas A&M); MBA (National University, California)
Office Sought: Tennessee House of Representatives, District 8
Biographical Info: I moved to Blount County eight years ago to be closer to family. The Great Smoky Mountains offer me opportunities to hike, bike and kayak in a beautiful environment. My volunteer activities include meal delivery for Meals on Wheels, animal rescue and raising awareness of environmental issues. I am active in local politics because decisions at the local level directly impact the residents of Blount County.
Why are you running for this position? We need more compassion, common sense and diversity in the state General Assembly. We need to return to bipartisan activities that facilitate collaboration. Policies should be made based on facts, not ideology.
Representation matters. Providing a choice on the ballot gives voters the opportunity to vote for who best represents their needs. Electing representatives who listen to and understand the needs of all of their constituents matters. I believe we all should serve our community.
What relevant experience do you have?Professionally, I served as a project manager for Disney’s participation in a global zoological information system. I worked in an international community of scientists, information technology specialists, managers and front-line workers.
Currently, I am the second vice chair of the Blount County Democratic Party and co-facilitator of the Maryville Huddle. I have served on my community’s property owners’ association. I know how important it is to collaborate in order to get things done.
Why should voters elect you? I have experience working on diverse teams in many different situations across the country. I’m an experienced project manager and know how to get from needs to solutions.
I’m passionate about defeating the threats to our public education and healthcare. I firmly believe in the separation between church and state. I’ll fight for teachers and fully-funded public education. I’ll fight to protect a person’s right to bodily autonomy. I’ll fight to stop the harassment of the LGBTQ+ community.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?I believe abortion is healthcare and a healthcare decision to be made without interference from the state.
I believe teaching all history, without censorship and book banning, gives students the background to thrive in a diverse environment.
I believe we should prepare for the effects of climate change. More public transportation, more greenways, better growth management are a few examples of how.
I believe we should expand Medicaid and family paid leave so families have access to healthcare.
I’m a qualified write-in candidate, endorsed by the Blount County Democratic Party, so you need to write my name on the ballot.
Name: Jerome Moon
Age: 75
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Retired newspaper publisher, former community newspaper owner and public servant
Office Sought: Tennessee House of Representatives District 8
Brief Biographical Info: Born and educated in Blount County, Vietnam veteran, UTK graduate, managed a 22,000 circulation Blount County newspaper and provided employment and full benefits to over 60 families who worked fulltime at the paper.
Why are you running for this position? To serve the citizens of District 8 and to continue the successes that this community has achieved over the past 40 years.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served as: chair of the Blount United Way, chair of the Tennessee Press Insurance Committee, chair of the Blount County Industrial Board, chair of the Blount County Commission, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars 10855, among other positions. These roles have afforded me the opportunity to work with others to advance the quality of life in Blount County and its cities by providing opportunities and working to meet all needs. Of the 112th General Assembly: Chair of the Cities and Counties Sub Committee, member of the Commerce Committee and Local Government Committee, in addition to other assignments.
Why should voters elect you? To continue to serve the citizens of District 8 and to expand on the successes we have enjoyed over the last 40 years. To help, advocate and protect people who cannot help themselves: the unborn, disabled veterans, the drug addicted and seniors who have worked their entire lives and who through no fault of their own have outlived their assets. Over the last four years, we have cut taxes and reduced regulations, making Tennessee the most financially stable state in the country.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?A lifetime of Blount County and community experience gained through service and a commitment to building not tearing down.
Notes: Bryan Richey, the unopposed Republican candidate for Tennessee House District 20, did not submit responses to the survey.
Dylan Kelley, a Democratic candidate for Tennessee House District 8, also did not respond. Kelley was disavowed by the Blount County Democratic Party after pleading guilty to domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.
