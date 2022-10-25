Today’s voter guide contains survey responses from candidates for Louisville mayor and alderman. The Daily Times published responses for Maryville and Alcoa city council races on Monday, Oct. 24, and Maryville and Alcoa school board seats Tuesday, Oct. 25. The voter guide will conclude with state office candidates Thursday, Oct. 26. Early voting ends Nov. 3, and Election Day is Nov. 8.
Tom Bickers
Biographical Info: I am a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee College of Law. I clerked for a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for two years after graduating from law school. I have practiced with the firm Paine, Tarwater and Bickers since 1989. I moved to Louisville in 1996 and have served as Mayor since 2010. I have been married to Gloria for 38 years. We have two Children. Our son Will is an anesthesiologist, and our daughter Grace is a Ph. D candidate at Columbia.
Why are you running for this position? I am proud of what my team has accomplished during my time as mayor. We increased the rainy-day fund by more than $2.3 million. We generated a budget surplus for the last 3 budget years, in the midst of the pandemic, of almost $750,000. We paved 28 miles of roads. We purchased 10 acres adjoining our Town Hall property. We developed a full staff and are now open for business every day. We upgraded equipment, enhanced police and ambulance coverage, and built new parks. However, we have more we can do to make Louisville a more livable community.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served as Mayor since 2010. I was also appointed by Governor Bill Haslam in 2015 to hold one of four municipal seats on the Tennessee Advisory Committee for Intergovernmental Relations. I was recommended by the Tennessee Municipal League, which is made up of city and town officials from all over Tennessee. I was subsequently re-appointed for a second four-year term by Governor Bill Lee in 2019. I have been a business owner for more than 30 years and have represented businesses of many types and sizes as their attorney for more than 30 years.
Why should voters elect you? We have accomplished much. But we have more we can accomplish. If voters want to keep the team we have developed in place, then they should vote for me. My opponent is part of a group promising to change the team. When I was deciding 12 years ago whether to seek an elected position that pays no salary or benefits, I was warned that local politics was bloodsport, and that I was going to subject myself and my reputation to attack. They were right about it, but I have no regrets. We have made Louisville a better place to live.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have many years of experience serving as Mayor and operating a business my opponent does not possess. I also appreciate the challenges nepotism can create in an organization. While the conflict of interest is obvious, government employees should never have to work in an environment in which they worry certain employees receive favorable treatment because of family connections. For that reason, I have never had a family member on Louisville’s payroll and never will. My opponent cannot say that, for if she is elected, she will be controlling the salary and supervising family members currently on the payroll.
Jill Pugh
Biographical Info: I am a native and life-long resident of Louisville. After graduating from William Blount High School, I attended Lee University for undergraduate school and the University of Tennessee for graduate school. Professionally, I have a 24 year career as an educator in Blount and Knox Counties. My husband, Greg and I, chose to make Louisville our home 25 years ago and have raised our children in this great community. Over the years, it has been my privilege to serve in a variety of church missions and ministries such as children’s ministry, small group leadership, and service committees.
Why are you running for this position? It is time for a change in Louisville. I am committed to transparency in our town, responsible spending of the town’s money, reasonable solutions for sensible growth, and family-friendly parks and events at our town’s facilities. I love Louisville and the people who live here. I want to listen to their ideas about our town and work together to move forward to a great future.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served as an Alderman for 10 years and Vice Mayor for 2 of those years.
Why should voters elect you? It is time for a change in Louisville. I will work with the citizens of our town to plan a great future. I will be true to my word and put forth my best effort to serve the people of our community.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I will listen to the people of our town. I am committed to working together to move toward a great future for Louisville.
One incumbent and three new candidates are running for two open seats for Louisville alderman.
Daniel Franklin
Occupation: Administrator of Louisville Christian Assistance Center and Bank Consultant
Biographical Info: I was born in Blount County, the son of a Southern Baptist minister who served several churches for over 40 years. I learned the Biblical principles of caring for others and treating everyone with respect, as well as serving others with honesty and integrity. I graduated from Maryville High School and UT Knoxville with a BA degree in Business Administration majoring in Accounting. I married the love of my life, Renee Myers, and we have been married 43 years!
Why are you running for this position? On August 6th & 7th of 2021, the Town of Louisville hosted and assumed financial responsibility for Wolfstock, a 2-night music festival. The Mayor & Board of Aldermen amended the Town’s budget for the last fiscal year, which reports that Festival Revenue was $191,636 while Festival Expenses totaled $947,195 (Wolfstock portion), which means the Wolfstock Festival cost $755,559 of the Town’s money that could have been used for other worthwhile purposes to benefit more of the Town’s citizens. I am running for Alderman because we need responsible leaders who will not waste our Town’s financial resources in the future.
What relevant experience do you have? I am a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-Inactive since 2018) and I have over 20 years of experience in auditing and advising East TN cities and towns. I also have over 20 years of experience auditing Compliance with Laws & Regulations of Cities & Towns, including Federal & State Grant & Loan Compliance. I am a former Certified Government Financial Manager and member of the Association of Government Accountants. My experience includes large and small cities and towns, utilities, and schools.
Why should voters elect you? I have the ability and desire to listen to residents and give them the voice they deserve. I will not vote for anything that wastes the financial resources we have or put my own interests ahead of what is best for citizens. The financial records of our Town are supposed to be public information according to state law, and I will bring the transparency of those records to our citizens. Communication between the Board of Mayor & Aldermen and the citizens is poor and not provided soon enough for the public to react. I will work to correct that also.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have never been elected or served in a public office and never thought I would. But I cannot stand by and watch our Town’s financial resources wasted and squandered without trying to change our course. I can’t do anything about the rampant waste of our dollars in Washington, but if the citizens of Louisville will elect me, I will use my time and energy to stop wasting resources locally and concentrate on meeting the needs of all of the citizens of Louisville, not the wants of a privileged few. Please see my website at FranklinforAlderman.com for more information.
Occupation: Retired, former small-business owner/CEO
Biographical Info: I have lived in Louisville since 1966 and raised a family here. Until retirement in 2020, I was President/CEO of Holley Electric Construction Company prior to and during my service as Alderman. When neighbors call or visit, they often find me in my vegetable garden or walking the dogs around Rankin Ferry Loop. I like the beauty and quiet of life here and the honesty and resourcefulness of the people. And though I am a 56-year resident, I also have vivid memories of what it was like to be new to this town and establishing a business.
Why are you running for this position? {span}I want to continue the positive changes that we have made, such as accessible public spaces and slow, controlled growth, to ensure that every member of the community has a voice in the Town’s affairs and not just the wishes of a couple of families. The beauty and quiet of life here in Louisville along with the honesty and resourcefulness of the people are uncommon in most places, and it is a privilege to work on behalf of our community.{/span}
What relevant experience do you have? {span}I am honored to have represented the Town of Louisville as Alderman since 2010, including a rotation as Vice-Mayor. During which time, I also served on the Planning Commission as the Mayor-appointed BMA representative. My years in public service are preceded by experience running a small but successful electrical construction company, where I learned the administrative, personnel, and financial skills I was then able to transfer to public office.{/span}
Why should voters elect you? {span}I have worked tirelessly over the years to bring common sense leadership to our Town. My renewed focus is to keep Louisville moving forward. Specifically, I will {/span}work to uphold the low-density housing that the Bickers-Holley administration put in place over the last 12 years. I also want to disallow uncontrolled construction of businesses outside of our commercial corridors so that development does not devalue nearby residential properties.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? {span}I represent both the lifelong residents of Louisville as well as the newcomers. Community members would say that I am approachable yet knowledgeable, and I get back to them on their issues. In addition to having served in elected office, I have first-hand experience running a small successful business in a small town, enabling me to relate to residents and bring the skills needed for Alderman.{/span}
{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}John Loope{/span}{/h3}
Occupation: {span}Retired General Contractor, Full Time Farmer {/span}
Biographical Info: {span}Louisville Elementary and Friendsville High School taught me the value of a good education, growing up on a farm taught me the value of hard work. A marine veteran of Vietnam, I served as a County Commissioner, member of the Blount County and Louisville Planning Commission, Chairman Blount County Public Building Authority, Board Chairman and President of Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative and one of the founders of the Town of Louisville. {/span}
Why are you running for this position? {span}An Alderman is in the position to carry out the wishes and directions the citizens of Louisville find most important to their family. We need to return to sound fiscal management and be good stewards of the Town’s money. {/span}
What relevant experience do you have?{span}
{/span}{span}Farming teaches you to live within your means, save for a rainy day, and don’t count your chickens before they hatch. I apply those principles in all of the public service positions I have been involved with. I work hard to be a good listener and to learn from the wealth of knowledge offered to you daily. {/span}
Why should voters elect you? {span}The voters of the Town of Louisville have known me for a long time. They know that I am honest, transparent, approachable and will work on their concerns. They know that I will never embarrass them or our Town. {/span}
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? {span}I bring more than 50 years of public trust and business accomplishments as my background to solve our problems and to make the Town of Louisville the best place in Blount County to live and raise our families.{/span}{/span}
Matthew Swanger did not respond to The Daily Times candidate questionnaire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.