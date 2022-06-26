Yustina LeVan had been living in Knoxville for just a week when she decided to take a drive out to Blount County in 2005.
The purpose of the trip was to get to know the surrounding area better, but when she drove through Maryville she made a life-changing decision that would take another decade-plus to come to fruition.
LaVan noticed that Maryville didn’t have an Asian grocery store like Knoxville had and she knew that one day she wanted to bring one to the community. That dream was realized Saturday with the grand opening of the Toko Cakrawla Asian Market at 821 Foothills Mall Dr.
It’s the first grocery store of its kind in Maryville, just as LaVan had hoped it would be.
“When I first came to Knoxville, I was driving around Maryville a week later just to get to know the area and I looked all around and noticed there was not a single Asian grocery store here,” LaVan told The Daily Times. “I told myself that one day, if nobody else had opened an Asian grocery store in Maryville that it would be me. Here we are. Luckily nobody else opened one throughout the years that I’ve been dreaming of.”
A native of Indonesia, LeVan had previously owned a similar store there before moving around Asia, with stops in Hong Kong and Singapore. She moved to the United States in 2001 and settled in East Tennessee in 2005, first taking a job with the Florence Crittenton Agency and then the Department of Children and Family Services where she worked until last October.
A resident of Maryville since 2018, LeVan’s complete focus is now on running Toko Cakrawla.
“When I moved (to Maryville) four years ago, I had to drive all of the way to (the Asian market) in Knoxville just to get one thing and I didn’t like the idea of that,” LeVan said. “I didn’t want to drive 30-40 minutes to Knoxville, so it was just the idea of convenience. I’ve dedicated my time to this store. It’s a lot of work.”
LeVan drives once a week to Atlanta where her product supplier is based. She has made that drive several times in the past month in anticipation for the store’s official opening, which welcomed several Maryville residents, some of which were returning customers from the store’s soft opening on June 3.
Emily Davis and her husband Matt were among those that attended that opening and they were excited to be back on Saturday. The two used to make the trek to Sunrise Supermarket in Knoxville to get groceries and ingredients for Asian-themed meals, but having Toko Cakrawla in town will cut back their travel.
“There’s always something new every time we go in and see what’s on the shelves,” Emily Davis said. “It’s a mix of really good ingredients that you can cook with as well as things that after you work a really long day and you just want to fry some dumplings. There’s easy stuff as well. Having it so local compared to driving 30 minutes away, it’s a really good variety of ingredients and the prices are not that bad for being international products as well.”
“(Toko Cakrawla) has a pretty good selection in comparison (to Sunrise Supermarket) although it’s not the same size of course,” Matt Davis added. “But it’s definitely a good selection.”
For Lora Cable, Toko Cakrawla’s location is also a welcome addition to town. She’s made several visits since the soft opening and was among the first customers to walk through the door Saturday morning.
Cable enjoys making different kinds of meals for her children and grandchildren and can now access the more rare ingredients instead of having to send her children to Knoxville to pick them up.
“We like different foods, me and my children, so I’ve been getting new things and trying them,” Cable said. “It’s really exciting that we don’t have to drive to Knoxville and just being able to go down the road and pick up something is very nice.”
