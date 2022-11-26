NASHVILLE — Joe Milton III did not look as strong as a starter as he had in past relief outings this season, but it hardly mattered.
Milton, Tennessee’s starting quarterback after Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week at South Carolina, flashed potential, but also struggled in his first start since last September. The No. 10 Vols made up for his inconsistencies by dominating on the ground in their 56-0 shutout of in-state rival Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC) Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium.
The Vols (10-2, 6-2 SEC) ran for 362 yards, six touchdowns and averaged 11.7 yards per carry to win their 10th game of the regular-season, marking their first 10-victory campaign since 2003.
Head coach Josh Heupel also became the first Tennessee coach in the last 60 years to win 10 games in his first or second season with the team, but he was quick to credit his players that stuck with the program through its dark days for their current and rapid success.
“When I got here two years ago, nobody thought we’d win ten by this point,” Heupel said. “There were 30-plus kids that left this program, but this group chose to stay. They bought in to me, to our staff, our culture and connection inside of our locker room, what we’re going to build inside our program. And they built it.
“They only did that by working hard, competing together and competing for one another. We’ve been far from perfect, and that starts with me, but I’ll tell you what, this group loves one another. That’s why we’ve turned this program in the right direction.”
Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright provided the bulk of Tennessee’s offense on a rainy Nashville night. Wright surged late in the game to finish with 160 yards on only five carries – including two touchdowns – while Small added 79 yards and two more touchdowns of his own.
Small opened the game with a three-yard score on Tennessee’s first drive, yet his highlight of the night came in the third quarter, when he juked several defenders and broke away for a 52-yard score.
Not to be outdone, the sophomore Wright followed with a 50-yard touchdown carry on the Vols’ next drive. Wright had the blocks at the line of scrimmage and then turned on the burners down field for the score.
Wright did, however, out-do himself, as he ran for an 83-yard touchdown – the longest of his career – to ice a game that was never competitive. Tennessee’s regular-season finale had long been over when freshman Dylan Sampson joined in on the fun and ran for an 80-yard touchdown.
“It’s all about preparing,” Wright said. “I felt like this week has been our best week of practice, preparing for those runs and knowing how the defense played those types of looks. I felt like we prepared well.”
Tennessee’s punch on the ground more than made up for a forgettable first start from Milton. The redshirt senior was accurate on a 62-yard strike to Jalin Hyatt in the first quarter, but he struggled with the overthrows that cost him the starting job a year ago.
Before being taken out in the fourth quarter of the blowout, Milton overthrew his receivers eight times as he finished with an 52% completion rate (11-for-21), along with 147 passing yards and a touchdown.
As the Vols await their second consecutive bowl berth, knowing they can rely on their ground game to pick up any slack – whether it comes from the elements or quarterback play – will be a comforting thought.
“We knew it was going to be a rainy day, so you know what that means – pound the rock,” Wright said. “That’s what we did today, and we did it very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.