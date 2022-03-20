KNOXVILLE — The next team that will step on the court to face Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament will be one not far from home.
The No. 4-seed Lady Vols will face No. 12-seed Belmont at 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena in the tournament’s second-round. Tennessee downed No. 13-seed Buffalo, 80-67, on Saturday in the first round.
The Bruins, which hail from Nashville, downed No. 5 Oregon, 73-70, in double-overtime Saturday to advance to the Round of 32.
“Our team is really excited to be playing tomorrow,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said Sunday. “We know we have a tough opponent, very gritty opponent who executes well on both sides of the court, so we know it’s a huge challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.