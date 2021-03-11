No one was harmed after Gracie's Restaurant caught fire around midnight Thursday, according to the Maryville eatery's social media.
"Regarding recent events that happened tonight: Unfortunately we did have a fire, thankfully no one was harmed!" restaurant management posted on Facebook at 1:10 this morning.
"We have the incredible firefighters doing their jobs and we will work through this the best we can," the post continued. "We appreciate your patience and prayers in the days to come."
This story will be updated online with details as they are available.
