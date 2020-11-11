Cathy Butler passed away peacefully in her home on November 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1953 to Wes and Estella Loveday. She was the baby of 8 children Andy (Betty) (Phyllis), Hazel (JL), Betty (Kenny), Wanda (Bill), Lola May, Nora (Jim) and Carol (Corky). Quilting and gardening were her hobbies. She loved sharing both with others. She was married to Isaac Butler, her high school sweet, heart of 50 years. She was blessed with 3 children Jennifer (JOHN), Katherine and Isaac Jr. Cathy loved her grands with all her heart Veronica, Natasha (Matt), Autumn, Isaac, Mikia(Christian), Gabriel(Monica), Ben, Zack, and Caleb. Great grands Hunter, Gracie, Payton, Tanner, Axel and Kayson. They will miss the late, night lectures she gave them. Cathy loved her nieces and nephews Linda, Phillip, Mike, Pam, Patty, Penny, Tammy, Debbie, William, Perry, Angie, Jim, Donna, Mona, Lynn, Shannon, Angela, Troy Lee, Robin, and Patty, who she always called her partners in crime. She had several great nieces and nephews and she loved them all. Cathy loved her father and mother in-laws Clifford and Thelma Butler. Brother in-law Troy (Pat). Sister-in-laws, Faye (Wayne) and Barbra Ann (Rick). Cathy's special friends were Nana Dean, Rosie and Evelyn. She shared memorable times with these ladies, also she had several friends too many to list that she cherished. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 5:00 pm at The Train Depot in Greenback, TN. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Catherine B. Drew of Alcoa died November 8, 2020. Family will receive friends Saturday November 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Alcoa with funeral to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Benjamin Lewis Jr. officiating. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
As swiftly as an eagle spreads its wings and captures its prey; the angel of God so swiftly came and carried you heaven's way. Priscilla Louise Love Holland of Rockford passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 peacefully. She was born April 30, 1964 to the parents of Ray and Dot Love. She grew up in the Rockford community and educated in the Blount County School system and a 1982 graduate of Heritage High School with a Certificate of Cosmetology. She passionately fulfilled her calling as a professional beautician. She concluded her lifelong work at SmartStyle Hair Salon at the Alcoa Wal-Mart Center, until her death. Prissy was a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, Rockford from the cradle roll, currently under the leadership of Rev. Kamau Kenyatta. Prissy as she is known and loved by all embodied a loveable caring spirit. She was always open and transparent, her ability to be the same sweet Prissy whether life challenges were up or down was an attribute only God could give. She remained the same. She lived a life that was simple, faithful and true. Prissy is preceded in death by her father, Albert Ray Love. She leaves to cherish her legacy her mother Dorothy Love; sister Dana (Jeff) Simpson of Georgia; brother Aaron (Ayonna) Love, Knoxville. As an eagle hovered over its nest, Prissy always had her wings spread out over her boys. Under the shadow of her wings, Prissy leaves to honor her memory: Jamar Allen Walker (Kelley), Alcoa and Andray Holland, Louisville and stepson Damond Watson, Alcoa. Her precious grandson, Blake Allen Walker. Maryville. Nieces, Erynn Love and Khaliah Brice. Nephew Dadrian Love. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. Special Cousin, Tina Campbell. Devoted friends, Duke Minor and lifelong cousin and best friend, Angela Minor. Funeral service is Saturday, November 14, 2020, family and friends visitation 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home. Funeral service for family members only to follow. Interment at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, Rockford. The body may be viewed after noon on Friday November 13, 2020. During this time, social distancing and face mask are required. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Mary Ann Lee, age 73 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Mary Ann was of the Catholic faith. She was a bookkeeper for many years at Chilhowee Trailer Sales. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Lee; parents, Samuel and Mildred DeMay Nicastro; brothers, Samual and Arthur Nicastro. Survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Robert A. Lee, II and Sonya Lee, Randolph Austin Lee; 5 grandchildren, Savannah Nicole Lee, Lillian LeDawn Lee Camden Jackson Lee, Kaitlyn Madison Lee, Emma McKenzie Lee. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Smith West Chapel. The family will hold a private burial on a later date at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Evelyn Mae Petree Lewellyn, age 96, of Greenback passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Evelyn was born to Isaac C. Petree and JoRetta Palmer Petree on November 13, 1923, and she will be celebrating her 97th birthday in her heavenly home. She was preceded in death by husband of 75 years, Willliam Winford Lewellyn, mother and father, son and daughter-in-law Robert Isaac and Mary Kaye Lewellyn, son-in-law Guy Walker, brother and sister-in-law Isaac C. Petree, Jr. and Mary Petree, brother Richard Petree, sister and brother-in-law Winifred Petree Mousseau and Winfield Mousseau, and infant sister Rachel Petree, mother-in-law and father-in-law Seena Katherine Scarbrough Lewellyn Fagg and Frank Fagg, and father-in-law Walter Lewellyn. Evelyn is survived by son and daughter-in-law William Walter and Bettye Lewellyn, daughter Rachel Evelyn Walker, grandchildren Melissa Walker (Charles Reback), Michelle Kennedy (Steve), Andy Lewellyn (Michele), Jessica Speaker (Chuck), Michael Lewellyn (Stefanye), Will Lewellyn (April), Aurora Wells, and Angie Smith (Mitch). Evelyn is also survived by great grandchildren Billy, Rob, Landon, Walker, Lacey, Cody, Lindsey, and great-great-granddaughter Kennedy to be born in January, 2021, and who will carry her name, sister JoAnn Petree Huff, sister-in-law Osa Petree, and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was always a gracious hostess who welcomed everyone into her home; she wanted to feed everyone and send them home with care packages. She was one of the most beautiful and loving people we've ever known, a wonderful example of Christian love and acceptance. No one was a stranger to her. Evelyn was a member of Greenback Memorial Baptist Church. Graveside services and burial will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14 at Clark's Grove Cemetery, Maryville. Pastor Lon Shockley, Rev. Dr. Clarence Sexton, Pastor Carson Scarbrough, and Pastor Kenny Queener will be officiating. Social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, and the family asks that masks be worn. Donations may be made to Gideon's International, Blount County South Camp, P. O. Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035 or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A-106, Knoxville, TN 37923. The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care, Tennova Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care, and Dr. Kim Cline and staff for loving care provided to our Mother. Arrangements provided by McCammon- Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN. Evelyn's body will lie in state from 9:00 to 4:00 Friday November 13th and 9:00 to 11:00 Saturday November 14th. Friends may call at their convenience. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Gary C. Moneymaker of Greenback went home to be with his Lord on November 7, 2020. Gary was born on October 20, 1953, in Clinton, TN. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Vesta Moneymaker, sister, Janie Moneymaker, nephew, Luke Moneymaker and sister-in-law Kathy Moneymaker. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Cheryl Moneymaker; brothers Victor Moneymaker (Shirley) of Arizona, Ben Moneymaker (Sheryl) of Arizona, and James Moneymaker of Sevierville; sisters Betty Garner (Albert) of Seymour and Lena McClanahan (Gary) of Maryville; daughter, Rebecca Moneymaker (fiancée Jerry Taylor) of Greenback; stepdaughter, Annie Pencook of Arizona; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Jeffrey A. Nissen of Louisville, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Jeffrey was born on May 4, 1978. He was always a HUGE UT Football fan, Nascar fan, and golfer. One of his favorite pastimes was cruising. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father Brad Nissen, grandparents Gene and Inez Shellenberg, Al Nissen and Mildred Barton. He is survived by his mother Debbie Nissen, Aunt Diane Whitehorne, Uncles John, Randy and Stacy Shellenberg and many cousins. Jeffrey was loved by many and will be missed by all. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.