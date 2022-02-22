The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has assumed control of an investigation into a Blount County fatal shooting involving law enforcement, according to a spokesperson for the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting, which occurred on Wildwood Road shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. The individual was transported to UT Medical Center by ambulance, and pronounced dead.
Wildwood Road was closed between Reservoir Road and Old Reservoir Road following the shooting.
Both Blount County Sheriff's deputies and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were present at the scene.
