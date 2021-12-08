Maryville Police officers arrested a 16-year-old male on Tuesday following the death of a victim who died from a gunshot wound, MPD Chief Tony Crisp said.
The victim has been identified as Jaylin Dixon, 20, of Maryville.
Officers received a call at 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday that someone had been shot and was arriving at Blount Memorial Hospital.
Once at the hospital, officers discovered from witnesses the shooting had occurred at a residence on Pinecrest Circle.
When they arrived at the residence, Crisp said they arrested the 16-year-old male from Maryville and charged him with homicide and four counts of aggravated assault.
He allegedly shot toward a moving vehicle with five people inside, and is currently detained in Blount County Juvenile Detention.
The other four were not injured.
MPD has not released the names of the other passengers of the vehicle. Three were from Maryville and one from Alcoa. Crisp said one was a female and three were males. One passenger was 16 years old and the other three were 18 years old, Crisp said.
Maryville Special Weapons and Tactics Team and the Criminal Investigative Division responded to Pinecrest Circle along with officers. Maryville Fire Department and AMR were also on standby when the 16-year-old was arrested.
Crisp said members of the Criminal Investigative Division began searching the Pinecrest Circle residence Tuesday evening.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.