What a difference a trip makes.
Especially when the trip in question starts in the lovely Springbrook community in Alcoa and goes to Northshore Town Center in Knox County. Northshore is where Goodall Homes constructed many houses on 40-foot lots over a decade ago.
Goodall is slated to build the 123 detached single-family houses planned in the Mills Road area in Alcoa, as part of Springbrook Farm. Several articles and letters to the editor have discussed the planned construction. Around a hundred lots are 10 feet narrower than any Alcoa has permitted in the past.
I was fully prepared to not like the concept, especially after seeing firsthand the gracefully curving streets and parkland of Springbrook today. Diverse styles and ages of houses set in a neighborhood blessed by an abundance of mature trees — it’s truly the most welcoming setting for a community I have seen in a long time, a hidden gem even for some who have lived in Blount County for decades.
A street crammed with dozens of sardine-packed houses would just destroy this place, I thought.
I was wrong.
The Northshore community is home to apartments, townhouses, single-family houses on 40-foot lots, and larger houses on more generous parcels. Maybe even a mansion or two. Not one of these buildings was a cookie-cutter production. Most houses were simply stunning, including the Southern Living exhibition house under construction by another builder.
But by far the most impressive houses were the ones on the 40-foot lots.
They oozed character and solidity. There was absolutely no sense of crowding between them. Some were Craftsman style houses, others had front porches the full width of the house on both the ground floor and the upper story. Flowers were everywhere, as were trees. The one-way alley for cars behind the houses was neat and practical.
In fact, the houses with typical front driveways took a big hit in the charm department compared to the smaller-lot houses without driveways. I was smitten.
Don’t think it’s easy to impress me when it comes to houses. The best ones I have ever seen are few and far between. One was a sweet cottage in a waist-high field of swaying pink Cosmos daisies, a survivor from pre-Communist days in the beautiful area called Masuria in Poland.
Another was a Baroque-era stone barn in the city of Worms, Germany, used as the entry to a courtyard and attached house. Imagine driving home along a narrow cobblestoned street, then turning your car or bicycle into the courtyard through thick timber doors shaped like half moons. All built in 1615, as the keystone in the round entrance archway states.
The stately slate-roofed houses of Wawaset Park in Wilmington, Delaware, put that community on the National Register of Historic Places. They are glorious, but large enough to seem beyond anyone’s financial reach.
Not so in Springbrook Farm. The houses are projected to be less costly than the ones in Northshore. Fine by me. I bet they will be every bit as charming and welcoming as their fancier cousins.
And like in Northshore, I hope there will be two-story foursquares, one-story cottages and Craftsman-inspired houses with one and a half floors offered for the 40-foot lots.
This building style may suit retirees and couples just starting out — as a friend describes them, the newlywed or nearly dead.
Less yardwork and proximity to some cool shops — I could see my own offspring liking these Springbrook Farm houses, if they were offered somewhere in Philadelphia. In their age bracket, many seek to live downtown, even if their workplace boasts a suburban campus.
Springbrook Farm will not be a PUD, or planned unit development, according to a planner I spoke with. This would be a good thing in my eyes because it may simplify governing it. PUDs can have bylaws, deed restrictions and founding documents that are very hard to change. My neighborhood in Delaware was Mendenhall Village, the largest PUD in the state with more than 600 homes.
As secretary there for more than a decade, I experienced the difficulties in changing deed restrictions even in the relatively simple matter of updating the 1985 list of colors for townhouse shutters and doors. Those restrictions might as well have been written in fieldstone.
So, cautious optimism is highly appropriate here. I see no red flags snapping in the breeze. There are, very rarely, communities that fail. One was Brookmont Farms, a spacious townhouse neighborhood in a country setting in Delaware. It became such a crime magnet the county police opened a substation there. The name was changed to Sparrow Run in an effort to shake off the reputation of the area.
One reason given for this situation was the very shoddy construction of the homes. That is not even a remote consideration here.
Take a look sometime at Northshore, maybe when you are at the Publix near there. The houses with 40-foot lots/rear alley access are on the street named for Clingmans Dome. I think you will be excited imagining similar housing right here. Aspiring to reach the peaks is always good.
As for me, I came here to raise chickens, not unneeded red flags.
Those working on this project for Alcoa have done very well. As have the residents who for many decades have made Springbrook the wonderful place it is.
Tennessee is blessed by its residents’ efforts.
I feel privileged to be here.
