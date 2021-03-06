During the trial of Jesus before Pontius Pilate, Pilate asked: “What is your kingdom?” Jesus answered that his kingdom was truth. Taken aback, Pilate then asked: “What is truth?” Although Jesus had told his disciples that he was “the way, the truth, and the life,” he did not answer Pilate’s second question.
The question haunts us still. As a columnist, I try to explain the truth of things, but what I write are merely opinion pieces. My favorite definition of an opinion is “a view affected by one’s personal manner of looking at things.” Meanwhile, all the definitions of “truth” pivot on the word “certainty.” Because of the limitations to “my personal manner of looking at things,” nothing I write rises to the level of certainty, or truth. Certainty eludes me by the human limits to what I see, what I do not see, and what I choose not to see. As Saint Paul wrote in his first letter to the Corinthians, as humans “we see through a glass darkly.”
Despite these limits, Harvard University in the academic world proclaims its mission to be Veritas, Latin for truth. By truth, academics really mean knowledge. The more knowledge one gains, the closer one comes to approximating truth. In pursing such truth, the ancient Greek philosophers Socrates and Plato focused on two maxims. The first was “know thyself.” In this, they acknowledged that we process information through our life experience and the belief system we rely on to interpret this experience. In so doing, we need to evaluate both our insights and limitations to transcend our experience — and resultant opinions — and decide what insights we can learn and accept from the life experience of other people to modify or even change our opinions.
Permit me a personal example. My life experience has tossed up a deep hostility towards communism. I grew up in South India as the child of Christian missionaries. In that region at the time, there was a communist insurgency that killed many of our Christian converts. At our breakfast table, my father prayed daily for all the missionaries imprisoned in communist China.
I went on to serve two tours in Vietnam fighting communists. In this war, Catholic Christians were singled out as targets for terrorist attacks by the communists. From this life experience, and because of the atheism of communism, I believed Christianity and communism to be incompatible.
However, during this COVID “sabbatical,” I read Sujita Gidla’s “Ants Among Elephants” (2017). It is the memoir of an outcaste South Indian woman who grew up in the same towns that I did. From her life experience, her Christian family became dedicated communists. Considering the vastly different circumstances between her life and mine, I can certainly see why. Though I am still hostile to communism, this exposure has led me away from a blanket condemnation to a more tolerant opinion.
Socrates and Plato’s second maxim was “knowledge is self-authenticating.” This is a reminder, especially to college professors, that knowledge cannot be forced down the throats of students.
Students must be willing to receive it and learn how to analyze what they are taught so that they can authenticate it for themselves. The method that Plato and Socrates taught for this analysis was what they called “the dialectic.”
Today we refer to this as critical thinking. Developing this faculty in students is the central goal of a college education. It represents the ability to analyze new information first by comparing it to one’s own experience and then by sifting it through rational rules of evidence apart from one’s own experience.
When I was a junior professor at Duke University in the 1980s, the dean of arts and sciences, Ernestine Friedl, reminded us that our mission was to enable students to find their own truths by exposing them to as broad a range of viewpoints as possible. To ensure a proper balance to these perspectives, she also advised us to tilt our exposures to whatever went against the conventional grain of our political culture. I have followed this prudent advice in my teaching and columns.
This approximation of truth through a breadth of exposure to different experiences and opinions is the keystone to a democracy. A public square that hosts a marketplace for vigorous debates before a body of knowledgeable citizens who can sort through alternatives and decide on solutions for the common good is how different opinions can contribute to better government.
Such a marketplace is thriving in Maryville. The Daily Times has enlarged its opinion page to include a wide variety of new voices and opened more space for letters to the editor. Such a forum may not answer Pilate’s second question, but it can allow us to expand our understanding of the issues of our day by learning from the experiences — and opinions — of others.
