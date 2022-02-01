Francisco “A.J.” Camacho of Friendsville is an undergraduate student at George Washington University, writes for The GW Hatchet, and has contributed to The Tennessean in Nashville and The Daily Times. He represented The Daily Times as a freelance journalist at the Scotland climate summit. Eimear Smith is in her final year studying English and politics at Queen’s University Belfast and contributes to the weekly Eco Scoop podcast at Queens Radio.