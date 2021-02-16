I grew up in Maryville back when “diversity” meant were you Baptist, Methodist or Presbyterian? I knew one Catholic, met my first Jew in college and didn’t know what Advent and Lent were until I finished college and moved to New Orleans. On Feb. 28, 1979, I asked my United Methodist wife what all the locals were doing with ashes on their foreheads.
“It’s Ash Wednesday,” she politely explained. “The first day of Lent.” To her hillbilly Baptist husband, it should have been an epiphany, but I didn’t know what that word meant either.
I have finally learned a few things about the world outside my Baptist bubble including respect for the ancient Christian practice of self-denial associated with Lent. Turns out we’re all still little children deep down inside, so it’s important to be reminded from time to time that we can’t have everything. And that discipline and self-control don’t just fall from the sky. They must be practiced. Especially now, don’t you think, since the nation appears overpopulated with adult children who have great difficulty not getting everything they want whether in food, politics or the bedroom?
So give it up. That’s what the saints teach us. At least for the 40 days leading up to Easter, give up something. Chocolate, alcohol, tobacco, anything to remind yourself that you’re not in charge. Can’t have it all. And, as our Buddhist friends tell us, to the same degree you learn to rein in your desires, you will reduce your suffering.
Who doesn’t want that?
But why settle for the small stuff? I mean there’s nothing wrong with going on a diet for 40 days or promising to floss your teeth, but shouldn’t we aim a little higher? And not just as individuals. As a nation.
So here’s my proposal. Let’s shed our skins. Not that you’re a bunch of snakes. Some of you are nicer than Mother Teresa. But we’ve become a thin-skinned people. Easily offended. Way too easily.
A rabbi once told me that it’s as bad to take offense as to give it. Both actions rupture the relationship between ourselves and others and, ultimately, between ourselves and God. When I thought about it, it made sense. A personal slight should not be the basis for jettisoning a friend or even a casual acquaintance for that matter.
Are there any among us who haven’t said something hurtful to others whether intentional or unintentional? We all say stupid things. Disrespectful things. And don’t we all expect others to look over it? To sense the bad day we must be having and cut us some slack?
We want people to realize that our true nature is not the jerk that is currently on display but something better. In other words, we don’t want other people to be so sensitive. We want them to laugh, shake their heads and know that deep down we’re a good person.
So that is precisely what we need to do for each other this Lenten season. Stop letting folks get under your skin. Cowboy up! Nobody likes a whiner, and being thin-skinned is just a low-cal version of the same thing. When somebody says something you don’t like, pretend like you’re John Lewis instead of Rambo. Hold your tongue for a few seconds. Maybe even force yourself to smile.
Here’s what I’m going to try saying: “Look, I know you didn’t mean that,” or “I’m sorry you feel that way,” or the one my son-in-law uses on my daughter when she heats up, “I can see we’ve reached an impasse.” Then, just walk away. And remind yourself that this person is someone’s wife, husband, son or granddaughter. And, that on your bad days, you’re just as big an ass as they are.
Everybody wants to change the world, but few are willing to change themselves. This Lenten season, as we move toward the holiest day in the Christian year, let’s try something a little different. Let’s shed those thin skins and grow something a little thicker. A little tougher. A little kinder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.