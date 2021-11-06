Christians have always fussed. The New Testament makes clear that even Saint Peter and Saint Paul had their disagreements. As did Saint James and Saint John.
But can you imagine one of them dragging the other into court to sue for money damages?
Of course you can’t. That’s because their boss drilled into their heads that if a person wanted your coat, you were to give him your shirt too. Always go the second mile.
Yet, one of the most powerful leaders (the Rev. Mike Stone) in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination (Southern Baptists) is suing another powerful leader (the Rev. Russell Moore) in federal court for defamation and is asking the court to award him $750,000.
There is a new Jesus in town. One we never knew. Not the Jesus of scripture who in his inaugural sermon announced that His mission would be to “preach good news to the poor, recovery of sight to the blind, freedom to the oppressed and the acceptable year of the Lord (see Luke 4:16-21). Nor the Jesus who taught His followers to love their adversaries and turn the other cheek. And certainly not the Jesus who urged His followers to give all their money to the poor and refrain from judging or speaking ill of others — even traitorous tax collectors and prostitutes.
The new Jesus is more warrior than good shepherd. More political than theological. More vindictive and less forgiving. The new Jesus is a gun-totin’, flag-waving, cable-news watching patriot who would no more speak in a still, small voice than would a grizzly bear.
Look, being a Christian has never been easy. Certainly not for me. There’s nothing easy about loving your enemies, turning the other cheek or denying yourself in order to serve others. Nothing easy about keeping the Ten Commandments much less going above and beyond them as Jesus called His followers to do. And there’s certainly nothing easy about keeping our hearts and minds pure when the world is a cesspool. Washing others’ feet instead of kicking up our own.
The Christian life doesn’t come natural to many of us. Perhaps to any of us.
But at least we were aiming in the right direction. And the old Jesus — the original — promised that if we would just ask, God would put his spirit inside us and help us hit the mark. That’s what this whole “born again” thing was about. Christ in us helping us to become new people. Better people.
But the new Jesus has a different agenda. If you just vote the right way — line up the right way on abortion, gay marriage or the Supreme Court — you can do pretty much anything you want. Spend a fortune on yourself. Judge your neighbor. Shout at one another. Even sue one other. All that really matters is that our side wins.
No wonder young people are dropping out of church. Who needs a religion that makes you a bigger jerk than you were all by yourself?
Of course, you don’t learn how to be a good Christian watching television or prowling the internet. There is no such thing as Lone Ranger Christians. You learn to be a Christian in a church. A good church. And Blount County is full of them. Maryville’s oldest — New Providence Presbyterian — is one, and so, it appears, is the Blount Community Church, one of our newest. We have good churches in every size and flavor. Methodist, Episcopal, African Methodist Episcopal, Baptist, Catholic, you name it.
We don’t need a new Jesus. This new Jesus is very nearly trying to ruin the American church. What we need is a fresh look at the old Jesus. The one that Gandhi and Mohammed admired. The one who sent Schweitzer to Africa and Mother Teresa to India. The one who cared little for dogma and doctrine and a whole lot about how we treat each other. The one who — if He has to take sides — always takes the side of the poor and powerless.
Jesus was not an American, but he loves America. Just as he loves Russia and China. Israel and Palestine. Equally.
For me, He remains the gold standard for what a human ought to be like. How one should behave. And if those of us who so glibly are called by His name would set out each morning to actually behave as he did, we might find that the world for which we have been longing has finally arrived.
