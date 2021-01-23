I admit it was strange, watching on television the inauguration take place in an armed encampment. But it left me feeling hopeful if not optimistic.
No words can mask the challenges we face. A lingering pandemic. A colossal national debt. Hostile powers in Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang and Tehran. And a nation as divided as at any time since the Civil War.
So, where do we go from here? Where’s the handhold on this whirling dervish?
Let’s start with what matters most. Our divided nation. All the other problems can be solved but won’t be unless we are pulling together instead of apart.
The Democratic Party is in better shape than the Republicans, but that’s like saying I’d rather have cancer than a heart attack.
Biden is a unifier, thank God. Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are not. Like them or hate them, there comes a time in any leader’s tenure when it’s best to step aside. That time is now.
Pelosi’s home is one of the most charming, most beautiful cities in America. It’s also one of the most politically liberal. But forget about the speaker’s left-leaning tendencies for a moment. She simply hasn’t behaved the way we need our leaders to behave right now: not wearing a mask while chiding others who don’t; sneaking into the beauty parlor when COVID restrictions prohibit it; ripping up the president’s State of the Union speech on live national television. These things and more have caused Republicans to despise the speaker as much as Democrats despise Donald Trump.
And Minority and now-Majority Leader Schumer. As with Pelosi, there’s nothing mainstream about him. He’s Brooklyn to the bone. Harvard law. Brilliant but bombastic. As deft as a chainsaw. Schumer is to Republicans what Mitch McConnell is to Democrats.
This is a time when the center MUST hold. With an angry nation split down the middle, it’s the only alternative to a downward spiral into further civil unrest.
And there are plenty of more moderate Democrats who could do the job. Midwesterner Dick Durbin is a good example.
But having just been reelected to their positions, do either Pelosi or Schumer have the wisdom — or the grace — to step aside in the interest of unifying the country? I doubt it. Few mortals are capable of laying aside power once it is in their hands. Perhaps President Joe Biden — with an assist from former Democratic presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama — could nudge Pelosi and Schumer in the right direction, but it’s a delicate matter. Those ex-presidents don’t work for Biden.
Pelosi and Schumer lead a co-equal branch of government. Any sort of fix would be difficult, but my point is this: Democrats need to put their own house in order if they are serious about unifying the country. That means no more talk of defunding the police or throwing open the borders. It will take everything Democrats can muster to provide COVID relief, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who are already living here, health care options for millions of working Americans who are uninsured, criminal justice reform and a robust response to the urgency of climate change.
If Democrats have a river to cross, Republicans have an ocean. Watching the videos from Jan. 6 sent a chill down the nation’s spine. The silver lining is that millions of Republicans got a glimpse into the abyss of where Donald Trump was leading the nation and their party.
The Party of Lincoln was forged in the sacrificial fire of saving the Union, not destroying it. But what Gen. Robert E. Lee and his armies could not accomplish, President Trump almost did as his most ardent supporters ransacked the Capitol carrying Confederate battle flags and threatening to hang the vice president.
Restoring the Grand Old Party to its rightful place in American politics will not be easy. Hundreds of Republican officials, including most members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation, dishonored themselves by signing on to our wannabe dictator’s effort to set aside the nation’s decision to elect a different president. Can these Republican officials now lead us back from the precipice of anarchy to the sane and sensible Republican Party of Howard Baker, John Duncan and Bill Haslam?
To the party of fiscal restraint, free trade and federalism? Can they balance a budget, respect the decisions of state and local government and restore their party’s belief in democracy? I know at least one Republican who can: state Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville, who espouses taking the Republican Party back to its roots.
But what of the elephant in the room? Impeachment.
Two ways this could end well. First, McConnell could actually lead. That is to say he could deliver the 17 Republican votes necessary to convict the former president and forever bar him from seeking federal office. The other is President Biden steps forward to say that enough is enough and, in the interest of unity, calls on Democratic senators to let the matter lie.
Impeachment is, after all, a political remedy, not a criminal or judicial one. Its aim is removal from office, which in this case is moot since the offending party no longer holds office. The risk of the first approach is making Trump out to be a martyr. The risk of the second is that he could return as a candidate in 2024. In short, neither approach is perfect, but both could serve to unify the country, which — as President Biden just reminded us — is Job 1. Once Americans are pulling together, the rest will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.