The problem with a lot of my liberal friends is they don’t take sin seriously. They believe people are basically good and, when given the chance, will usually do the right thing. They’ve obviously never thrown a bag of candy into a room full of preschoolers.
We’re rotten. Well, maybe not rotten but certainly self-centered. Hard-wired for survival. Most of us spend most of our time looking out for No. 1. We may give to the church, volunteer at a few charities, mow our elderly neighbor’s grass and even serve on a few boards, but what keeps us awake at night is our kids, our bank accounts, our lives.
So we have to practice a little self-restraint. Ride herd on ourselves. Keep in check our impulses — greed, lust, envy — so we don’t turn into the scoundrels we are fully capable of being.
In humanity’s quest to be more than mere savages, we not only hold ourselves and each other accountable to the norms of civil society, we hold some folks to an even higher standard. Because they have placed themselves in positions of leadership and trust. It’s one thing when Flo Schmo is arrested for theft. Quite another when it’s the mayor. Teachers, police officers, judges and clergy all can attest to the fact that more is expected of them. It’s a lot. As it should be.
The public has entrusted these individuals with the care of our children, money, bodies and souls. And the higher up the leadership ladder you go, the higher the expectations. Just ask the Pope.
That’s why it is so jarring for Americans when we learn disturbing things about the president and his family as we did recently. Hunter Biden is once again in the news. This is the same Hunter Biden who was paid $50,000 a month by a Ukrainian energy company to sit on its board of directors when Hunter’s father — Joe Biden — was vice president of the United States.
How much do you think Hunter Biden knew about oil and gas? Maybe that he had to put some in his Mercedes SUV? No one believes for a second that Hunter Biden would have been paid that kind of money by any foreign company if his father were not vice president.
It stunk.
Democrats were embarrassed. Republicans outraged. But all of us were united in our belief that it should not have happened. At the very least, it created the appearance of impropriety. Influence peddling. Trading on the public trust.
Well, now Hunter Biden’s father is president. An even bigger opportunity for ill-gotten gain. So what does Hunter Biden do? He becomes an artist. A painter.
Maybe he’s been one all his life. But I bet he never sold one of his paintings for a half million dollars. Which is what he’s asking for them today.
I listened to a couple of art critics talk about Hunter Biden’s work. Decent they called it. Suitable for a hotel lobby, one of them said.
Maybe a Motel 6.
So there you have it. The son of the most powerful — and most entrusted — public official in America will continue exploiting his father’s sacred duty for personal gain.
Of course, the Trumps make the Bidens look like amateurs when it comes to such chicanery: steering foreign diplomats to their hotels and resorts. Raising the initiation fee for membership at Mara Lago to a whopping $200,000 for proximity to the president. Steering Republican Party events to the Trump hotel in Washington where more than double the going rate would be charged. This was greed and corruption at its finest.
But an egg is still an egg whether laid by a Trump or a Biden.
No family is perfect. Not mine, not yours. Remember Billy Carter? Roger Clinton? But President Biden made ethics and morality the centerpiece of his campaign. This was to be a return to “decency.” A “fight for the soul of America.”
Well, Mr. President, Hunter Biden is your son. And he is making a fortune off the trust the American people placed in you. What your son is doing is plainly wrong. Worse, still, it is getting in the way of your ability to lead.
Perhaps it is time for a little trip to the woodshed.
