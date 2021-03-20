A Pew Research poll from April of last year was simultaneously concerning and comforting to me. It found that 47% of single Republicans would not consider dating someone who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, while 71% of Democrats wouldn’t date a Trump voter. On the one hand, that degree of tribalism is frightening. On the other hand, at least I knew my family wasn’t so unusual.
The two halves of my extended family have very different approaches to politics. On my mother’s side, politics are not restricted from the dinner table or the FaceTime call ... unless one relative is present.
We’ll call them “Uncle James” — though that is not their name and they are not necessarily an uncle or even a man. Uncle James lives by himself and has a lot of time on his hands, most of which he uses to read the news and ponder politics. When he does visit, Uncle James rarely plays canasta with us and sits somewhat on his own.
I recently visited him along with one of my Republican relatives, who we’ll call Aunt Evie. Politics could not be avoided. When I told him about my classes, he had to tie them into existing ethnonationalist conflicts. When he told us about his foreign-born neighbors, he simultaneously criticized “some evangelical Christians” who would see them deported.
Throughout the hour of conversation, Aunt Evie stayed silent. She correctly knew that expressing her opinion would worsen things.
Initially planning to ask Uncle James over to dinner that night, Aunt Evie reserved the invitation. As the rest of the family talked that evening, away from Uncle James, a consensus emerged to avoid him when possible. Any interaction — and the inevitable berating of their political and religious convictions — wasn’t worth it.
On my father’s side of the family, it’s a different story. My great-grandfather’s house hosted the local Republican headquarters, but my grandfather and one of his brothers would both run for office as Democrats. The family is heavily involved in politics, and their policy preferences are evenly divided.
Yet when I last visited, everyone was there! A Trump supporter and a never-Trumper were playing poker at the same table — chatting, laughing, and having a good time. Politics were brought up sometimes, even at the poker table, but that banter remained respectful and levelheaded. No one lost an invitation to the next reunion.
In a recent political science class, we examined the arguments of Robert Putnam in his book “Bowling Alone.” The most discomfiting finding in Putnam’s book was this: “Between 1980 and 1993 the total number of bowlers in America increased by 10 percent, while league bowling decreased by 40 percent.” People were still bowling, but they did so only with their family, with close friends or alone.
Putnam noticed that this coincided with nationwide trends in dropping civic engagement and trust. It was more than a correlation.
Within civil societies, “conservative” and “liberal” are second to the league jerseys members wore. Subtly, these organizations expand our social circles not only in the number but in the diversity of our friends. That shared experience fosters trust between a diaspora of perspectives; religious denominations and political parties
can finally trust each other’s intentions as individuals come to know each other.
But as civil societies declined in the late 20th century, that exposure, confidence and love with our more distant neighbors largely petered out.
Fortunately, that social capital has hope to reemerge. If we again get involved in our communities and reach out to our grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, we can heal our societal schisms and restore civic trust in America.
Indeed, promoting civic engagement is
why I write these occasional Op-Eds. I’m trying to revitalize and contribute to a fair-minded and rational discussion among Blount Countians, though I undoubtedly ruffle some feathers.
Civil society can be a lot of things. It could be a bowling league or a church group. In some ways, it could even be a family dinner or a card table. Those who play canasta on my mom’s side and the poker players on my dad’s side are united by an apolitical hobby. The game builds mutual respect despite competing opinions.
I only wish that Uncle James took a seat at our table and played with us. Sometimes he would win, sometimes he would lose. The true gains aren’t in the cards but manifest in real connections with other people.
Endnote: I am working to interview Blount Countians on their political perspectives. If you are willing and have 10-30 minutes anytime between now and March 24 to be interviewed over the phone or Zoom, please reach out at fcamacho36@gwu.edu. The subject should be titled “Partisanship Interview — (YOUR FIRST NAME).” Include your availability and a brief one-to-two sentence bio.
