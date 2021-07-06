Popes and prelates are not my thing. My ecclesiology is as democratic as my politics. But a bishop is a force to be reckoned with. Charged with the oversight of dozens of congregations and their clergy, bishops have a vantage like few others. They know things.
I had lunch with one last week which, for me, was like lunching with George Gallup and Saint Paul. Big surprise, I had plenty of questions. The bigger surprise was his answers.
When I asked what was the biggest challenge facing American churches, he simply showed me his smartphone. “This has become community for millions of Americans. How connected is that?”
Not very. You can’t hug it. Can’t cry with it. Can’t even shake hands or pat it on the back. Koinonia it is not.
I once told an arena full of graduating seniors at the University of Tennessee that Facebook friends are not the same as foxhole friends. I think that’s what the bishop was getting at.
He also told me people come up to him and say they loved his sermon online.
“You can’t very well chew them out for that,” he said with a smile, “but they don’t get involved in ministry. Never write a check.”
He said that technology was a useful tool but no substitute for human contact and interaction. It won’t make it to your wedding and will certainly never show up at your sick bed.
It’s a phone.
His answer to my question about what encourages him most about the future knocked me out. He said it was the talented young clergy who never experienced the “church triumphant.” Didn’t live through the halcyon days of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s when everybody went to church. When it was just what people did. And, as a result, there was no clear demarcation between the culture and the church. The Bible, Bill of Rights, American flag and Ten Commandments all kind of blended together in an American “civil religion” that was a far cry from the upside-down kingdom Jesus came preaching.
“These young clergy have made a very deliberate choice to be a part of this counter-majoritarian movement Jesus started,” he explained. A new kingdom based on love, not rules. Mercy, not condemnation. Nonviolence and peace, not violence and war.
But what worries my ecclesiastical friend most is not the challenges faced by the church whether from disease or technology. It’s the challenge facing our nation. The bishop is fretful about the future of democracy. And not just democracy’s demise in places like Russia, Turkey or Hungary. He’s worried about the United States.
“Voting,” he said to me, “is as basic a human right as worshiping or breathing air. It’s a nonnegotiable.”
He’s leading a pilgrimage to Selma, Alabama, in the fall to cross the bridge where Congressman John Lewis nearly lost his life 56 years ago. The bishop intends to lift up Lewis’ example, honor the impetus to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and renew his church’s commitment to it.
I don’t have to remind you that states like Texas, Georgia and Arizona are busily making changes to the very election laws that led to record voter turnout in 2020 in order to make it more difficult for some people to vote. Low-income and minority voters in particular.
“We don’t get involved in partisan politics,” the bishop told me. “And we shouldn’t. But we will always stand up for human rights, and that’s what this is. The right of every individual to participate in the selection of those who will govern them.”
What could be more Christian than that?
