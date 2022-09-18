Oh, the irony.
The White House and Democrat officials compel Big Tech to censor those who spread “misinformation” online, violating our First Amendment rights to free speech enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. It doesn’t matter if what voters say is truthful or backed by facts; if anything conflicts with the left’s political narrative and far-left ideology, it’s deemed “misinformation” and wiped from view in what’s known as “shadow-banning.”
Poof, gone!
Yet, hypocritically, there’s hardly a day that goes by where Democrats and the Biden regime aren’t lying to our faces spreading misinformation themselves without any correction or accountability from the same social media networks, legacy media or so-called fact-checkers. They all take a nap when it comes to calling out fellow Democrats’ dissemination of lies, half-truths and propaganda that’s in plain view to the rest of us.
For instance, last week, the Biden administration’s underperforming “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris, told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd twice during an interview our country’s borders are “secure.” Did she miss that, to date, there have been over 2 million illegal migrant encounters on her watch since Team Biden set up shop on Pennsylvania Avenue?
“The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has smashed through the two million mark this fiscal year, breaching the already-historic 1.7 million encounters last year — but those numbers by themselves do not state how (many) have been released into the U.S., or account for hundreds of thousands of others who have slipped past Border Patrol,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.
Todd mentioned the staggering statistic but didn’t push back as Biden’s veep danced around the facts delivering her usual “word salad” responses.
The vice president wants us to ignore what we see with our own eyes, including video surveillance, reports of at least 750 migrant deaths at the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year and statements made by the administration’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about scores of illegal migrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who weren’t COVID tested by the Biden administration before being released into our communities during the pandemic.
Also no mention of the mammoth number of unvetted and unvaccinated “gotaways” who evaded apprehension by Customs and Border Protection on her watch or the steady flow of deadly narcotics — including fentanyl — pouring into our country on a regular basis.
“Over 440,000 illegal immigrants have gotten away from border patrol agents in the last year, and illegal drugs continue to flow into our communities,” tweeted Ranking Member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Tuesday. “The crisis at the border is out of control. We need to secure our border and reinstate the consequences of illegal entry.”
So, no, our borders are not “secure.” Far from it!
But that’s not the only misinformation Democrats spread to advance their agenda. President Joe Biden told us in July there was “zero inflation,” despite the inflation rate being 8.5% at the time — the highest in nearly four decades — and continues to be elevated today at 8.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics latest report.
This is the same administration that told us inflation was “transitory” — a lie — and when appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in June, the president said, “We have the fastest-growing economy in the world.” Never mind that the U.S. economy shrank the first two quarters of 2022, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently plunged a whopping 1,276.37 points — the biggest stock market drop in Sleepy Joe’s presidency.
Now add the increase in food prices harming Americans. “The overall cost of food jumped 11.4 percent — the highest increase since May 1979,” the National Review reported this week. “The cost of ‘food-at-home’ was up 13.5 percent year-over-year — the largest increase since March 1979.”
Clearly nothing to brag about, despite the Biden regime’s penchant for gaslighting the masses.
Bottom line: When Democrats accuse others of “misinformation,” tell them to look in the mirror.
