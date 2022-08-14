"We believe in the rule of law. That's what our country is about, and no person is above the law," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie during a TV interview on Tuesday in an attempt to justify the unprecedented thuggish FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach home on Monday.
If that's the case — that we're all "equal" under the law, as Pelosi says — what penalties will her husband, Paul Pelosi, face for allegedly drunk driving?
In May, the speaker's husband was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Napa Valley. "The DUI report alleges that Pelosi's eyes were 'red/watery' and he was 'unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,'" Newsweek reported last week. "Officers transported Pelosi to a CHP office in Napa where a sample of his blood was taken and it was later determined that his blood alcohol level was 0.082."
It's illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or above in California, where the penalty for a first offense drunk driving conviction could be six months in prison in addition to fines and other consequences. If Paul Pelosi skates, or gets a wrist slap by authorities, then her phony musings about equal justice ring hollow.
And what about President Joe Biden's wayward son Hunter Biden? Is he, too, above the law?
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been in possession of his "laptop from hell" for years now, but despite reported evidence of alleged crimes the first son may have committed, he hasn't been arrested nor subjected to unannounced pre-dawn intimidation raids by dozens of armed FBI agents like what shockingly took place to Trump and his family this week.
"The laptop was seized by the FBI in 2019 as part of a federal probe that reportedly encompasses suspected tax fraud, money laundering and violations of foreign lobbying laws tied to Hunter Biden's controversial overseas business dealings, many of which took place while his dad was vice president under former President Barack Obama," reported the New York Post.
But that's not all. There's also widely disseminated photos from Hunter Biden's laptop of alleged illegal drug possession, graphic escapades with escorts that may have violated sex trafficking laws and shady dealings with foreign entities jeopardizing U.S. national security. Yet three years later, still no indictments -- only radio silence and suspected slow-walking by the feds.
You don't say ...
On Tuesday, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., tweeted, "If TODAY the FBI does not raid the homes of the Biden family members who took payments from Chinese communist officials, Moscow officials, and Ukrainian officials while holding '10% for the Big Guy,' then we have conclusive proof of two systems of justice."
Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also weighed in on the selective application of "justice" we're witnessing under the Biden DOJ. On Wednesday, he tweeted, "President Trump does nothing wrong. Has his house raided by the FBI. Hunter Biden does everything wrong. And the FBI tries to shut down the case."
And what about all the dirty cops at the highest echelons of the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice who were involved in the debunked "Russia Collusion" hoax that tore our country apart for four years. The fabricated, five-alarm conspiracy theory predicated on bogus opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee that was used by the FBI to try to stop Trump from being elected in 2016. And when that election interference by powerful forces within the justice system failed, the FBI launched politically charged investigations to derail the Trump Administration. The "Get Trump" cabal at the FBI/DOJ misled the FISA court to spy on the Donald Trump's campaign, an FBI lawyer doctored evidence, the devious Deep State colluded with complicit media in smearing the leader of the Republican Party as a Russian stooge and engaged in other slimy apparatchiks seen in authoritarian regimes.
Are they above the law?
But that's not all. Hillary Clinton was never held accountable for her role in the genesis of the "Russia Hoax" or the unauthorized server containing classified information operating in her Chappaqua, New York, home while she was President Barack Obama's secretary of state. Nor was Team Hillary charged with the destruction of over 30,000 classified emails and devices her camp reportedly destroyed with hammers, BleachBit and other methods. Americans know full well that if any "deplorables" tampered with evidence under subpoena, or destroyed it, they'd be in serious trouble.
Further evidence there's a dangerously corrupt dual justice system in America today where if one's a Democrat, they're often treated with kid gloves by the Department of Justice versus the brass knuckles used against conservatives — namely, Trump supporters.
This cannot stand. If millions of Americans don't trust the Department of Justice to enforce the law equally and fairly, regardless of one's political affiliation, our country will continue to implode.
Congress must fire and/or impeach corrupt leadership at the FBI and DOJ and all bad actors that have violated our trust, drastically increase oversight of these broken agencies and reform them top to bottom. Not a moment too soon.
