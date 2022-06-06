When adults share memes on social media saying schools should teach kids how to cook or grow a garden or hammer a nail or any number of things, I want to school them on what happens in our classrooms today.
In fact, that’s what I have been doing for more than six years as the education reporter for The Daily Times. You don’t have to be a parent to know local schools go well beyond the basics in elementary and middle schools to in-depth career and technical education in high school.
Cooking? Our culinary arts students prepare amazing meals. Gardening? Agriculture students sell plants and produce to the public. Carpentry? Have you seen the furniture crafted for the annual Battle of the Build competition?
As the largest public school district, Blount County offers dozens of programs of study: architecture, accounting and automotive repair; coding and cosmetology; welding an web design. Maryville and Alcoa City Schools also offer at least half a dozen options, including health science and marketing.
Students who enroll in these classes aren’t learning just basic skills: Many earn industry recognized credentials that employers value. They also have opportunities for internships and work-based learning.
This month local students will be competing at three national conferences after scoring among the top in the state in areas including automotive refinishing, health science, cybersecurity, cosmetology, mechatronics, mobile robotics and more.
Students who take advantage of CTE programs in high school are prepared for both work and further education, something celebrated last week with the job signing event for 41 teens that the Blount Partnership hosted.
Educators are working to show students the opportunities well before they arrive at high school, with a mobile career van Alcoa purchased through a grant, career exploration activities and more. Often at elementary school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) nights you’ll see high school students and their teachers leading hands-on activities.
Too often, though, some families seem to leave everything to the schools. Why expect teachers to show kids how to sew on the button, plant a seed or expose them to the world of opportunities in their future?
Our area is rich with activities to engage young people in learning and exploration. Check out the Blount County Public Library’s STEAMKids events (adding art to STEM) and seed library. Talk with master gardeners at the farmers’ market. Take your future veterinarian to animal encounters on Saturdays at Ijams Nature Center.
Last weekend’s Touch-a-Truck event at the library also was an opportunity to talk with firefighters and law enforcement officers about their work. (I forgot to mention earlier our high schools’ criminal justice program. A team from William Blount earned a silver medal in crime scene investigation at the state SkillsUSA competition this spring.)
The Boys & Girl Club and scout programs are other ways to give your children or grandchildren a range of experiences. Please don’t ask about the time I tried to give the sewing badge lesson to a group of Brownies. That experience confirmed why a career in teaching definitely wasn’t a good fit for me.
But if you have skills to share, teach a child.
