Two of the strongest women I’ve ever known were victims of domestic violence. One attempted suicide. Both had children.
I didn’t learn of their experiences directly, but from people close to them. We still tend not to talk about such things.
I didn’t tell anyone when I was in my 20s and was struck in the face by a man with whom I was ending a relationship.
As Leslie Morgan Steiner said in a TED Talk: “Abuse thrives only in silence.”
Despite the added protections and support since those two women were victims about half a century ago, domestic abuse is thriving.
While the pages of The Daily Times may not show many incidents, we usually don’t publish arrests for simple domestic violence, only aggravated domestic violence, and, of course, those are only the incidents reported.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 40% of Tennessee women and 37% of Tennessee men experience physical violence, rape or stalking from an intimate partner in their lifetimes. Children and elders also are victims of abuse.
In this community, in the 21st century we have had children killed by parents.
Many of us like to think of Blount County as a modern day version of the idealized town of Mayberry we saw on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
An episode in the first season is titled “Andy and the The Marriage Counselor.” When Andy and Barney arrive at the home of a couple yelling and throwing dishes, one of the many neighbors standing outside urges them to hurry before the Boones kill each other. Another neighbor responds, “It would be a good thing if they would — then maybe we’d get a little peace around here.”
After Andy intervenes the husband and wife become nicer to each other but angry at others, and the husband punches a man in the nose. Andy decides that the man and woman arguing with each other is how they show they love each other and “what looks like wrassling to one is dancing to another,” a line punctuated with the laugh track.
It wasn’t many years after that episode aired when the women I first wrote about were experiencing abuse, one beaten while she was pregnant. At that time law enforcement officers couldn’t enter her home to help her and her children leave, she couldn’t get a job while pregnant, and even if she did work she wouldn’t earn as much as a man.
Since then many things have changed, including the 1994 passage of the federal Violence Against Women Act, its expiration and its reauthorization this year.
We can, and must, do more.
While I don’t think anyone who was living in Blount County six years ago has forgotten the killing of Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats, they do seem to have forgotten where the bullet that struck him originated.
Brian Keith Stalans, who pleaded guilty to killing Moats, had orders of protection from his wife dating back three years. Moats and his partner were responding to a domestic violence call on Aug. 25, 2016, when Stalans opened fire. According to Blount County Sheriff James Berrong, Stalans had fired into a residence where his girlfriend and a small child were before the officers arrived, and had threatened his father with a firearm.
The Daily Times reported on Aug. 27, 2016, “Berrong said as part of an order of protection in effect against Stalans in Sullivan County — one of several involving the suspect — Stalans had to give his firearms to his father. His father had in turn locked the firearms away in his attic, Berrong said. Stalans cut the lock and retrieved a .45-caliber handgun, Berrong said, then purchased .45-caliber ammunition at an area business.”
Having those firearms in the custody of a family member barely slowed Stalans down.
In the first six months of this year, 33 U.S. law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line of duty: Nine were responding to domestic disputes, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
The effects of domestic violence spread well beyond the home.
This year during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Domestic Violence Awareness Project has a campaign with the message that we can all do #1Thing toward eradicating domestic violence. That one thing could range from supporting a survivor to talking with policymakers. You can find ideas at www.dvawareness.org/1thing.
Anonymous, confidential help is available 24/7 from the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting “START” TO 88788. Locally Haven House has a 24-hour hotline at 865-982-1087 and provides emergency shelter, support services and more. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
