His online photo was irresistible, so I invited the stranger into my home just before Thanksgiving. We enjoy many of the same things, walks, cuddling on the couch and peanut butter.
I didn’t expect him to be perfect, and he isn’t. Still, I was surprised to discover him nibbling on the end of the toilet paper roll while I showered one morning.
I disappointed him sometimes, spending too much time away and refusing to share my bed.
I knew from the start this wouldn’t be a long-term relationship, and that’s what he deserves. I hope by the time you’re reading this he’s already found his way into another’s heart.
The first time I fostered a dog from a shelter my friends and family members were sure I would “fail” and keep it. I know my budget, schedule and other factors aren’t a good fit for a full-time canine companion right now. So about once a year, usually around a holiday, I provide a short-time break from the shelter and do my best to be the bridge to the dog’s fur-ever home. The first was adopted within a week of returning to the shelter.
When I’m ready to have my next forever dog, it will be adopted, not bought. Long experience has shown me the animals others reject can become the best members of a family.
Before I was born my family adopted a collie, Scamper, from a farmer who was going to dispose of the runt of a litter.
I could have sworn the vote was for a new baby when my mom and second dad married, but instead they brought home an AKC registered St. Bernard, one of just two purchased from a breeder in my lifetime.
On more than one occasion I rode in the back of Mom’s Chevy Nova with the collie, who everyone thought looked like Lassie, and Brandy, nearly 200 pounds when fully grown.
With the generally shorter lifespan of large dogs, we lost both within a few months. The three days in my parents’ home without a single dog was a shock to all of us.
Our veterinarian introduced us to Timber, a German shepherd taken to the office after being hit by a car, perhaps by the driver, because the person left a false name and address. The dog was used as a blood donor until we took him in.
Timber was protective and initially would bark if two people even hugged — just the security system a parent might want with two daughters of dating age at home.
The St. Bernard breeder later gave my parents Thunder, whom she couldn’t use because he had hip dysplasia. They took in a cousin’s dog when it needed a home, and I was grown and gone before they added Charlie, a Labrador retriever, to the family.
The first dog I really considered mine was Jake, an Australian shepherd. He had been rescued during a December ice storm, tied outside with no food and water, his teeth worn down from chewing on rocks because he had been starved.
That wasn’t all. Jake had to endure treatment for heartworm, and then he ran out of time at the shelter. One family initially interested apparently turned away when the dog urinated with excitement. Fortunately, Jake had a foster to take him in.
Not knowing my experience with large dogs, she didn’t brush him for a week before bringing him to our house, so we’d know what to expect. I got down on the floor in a black dress, looked up at my husband and said, “Kiss navy blue and black goodbye.” We kept lint rollers at home, in the cars and at the office.
We moved into our house before the movers could deliver the furniture, so we could give Jake a home as soon as possible. There have been other dogs since, but Jake was definitely one of the best.
I know some people want the puppy experience. I’ve been through teething and house training. I am thrilled to welcome home an adult dog who is past those stages and already knows a few commands, like my recent foster. He’s going to be a great addition to someone’s home.
I haven’t included his name or the shelter, because beyond finding a home for this one dog I hope to encourage many of you to adopt when you’re ready for a new furry family member.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats enter shelters across the United States every year. Of those, about 920,000 are euthanized.
As horrific as that sounds, it’s only about a third as many as a decade or so ago, thanks to increased adoption and reunification of strays with owners.
Not every adult dog will behave perfectly the day it comes home, like Jake did. Don’t we all deserve a little love and patience, particularly when we’ve been through a highly stressful situation? (Speaking of stress, the chaos of a Christmas celebration may not be the best time to introduce a new pet.)
We also deserve people who look beyond stereotypes and prejudices. My latest foster probably has at least a bit of pit bull, which I might have feared before I learned better, through reading and other dogs. (Love you, Booker!) This foster’s a licker, not a biter, and he’s learning to control that tongue.
I don’t blame the animals who end up in a shelter, and I know some situations may be unavoidable. What makes me want to growl are the irresponsible humans, whether that is failure to provide medical care or the idea that a living thing is something you just toss aside when it’s inconvenient.
If that makes you want to growl too, I encourage you to do what fits in your life for the animals, even if adoption isn’t an option right now.
Returning this dog to a shelter will be hard, but I gave him a comfortable place to destress, and memories of the Maryville College Woods, Sandy Springs and Springbrook parks. I will miss him, but my life is richer for our time together.
