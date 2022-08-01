More people may have heard that the Alabama Department of Corrections deemed a female reporter’s skirt too short for her to witness an execution last week than know that Joe Nathan James Jr. was the eighth U.S. inmate executed this year, the execution came nearly three decades after the murder for which he was convicted and the victim’s daughters asked for him to receive life in prison instead.
Some of those details were included in the report by Ivana Hrynkiw for Alabama Media Group after she had to change into borrowed fishing waders and close-toed shoes to be allowed to witness the execution.
Hrynkiw’s report also noted, “Court records show in the year prior to (Faith) Hall’s death, there were three harassment and one burglary police reports filed by Hall and her grandmother against James. The reports detailed James making threats to kill Hall, entering their home and damaging items, banging on windows, constant calling, sitting in the home’s driveway and more.”
That history of the case is several paragraphs below Gov. Kay Ivey’s statement that with the execution “an unmistakable message was sent that Alabama stands with victims of domestic violence.” I wonder if Hall felt the state was standing with her in 1994 when she sought protection.
Here we are in 2022, with an Alabama Department of Corrections official deciding to enforce for media covering the execution a visitor dress code that requires, “All dresses, skirts, and pants shall extend below the knee (females only).”
That’s No. 11 on the list posted on the ADOC website. A female reporter for the Associated Press also said her outfit was scrutinized before she could cover the execution.
According to a report by Kent Faulk for AL.com, a prison spokeswoman later said the policy had not been enforced with reporters before, but a new warden wanted to enforce it.
On that same ADOC list, No. 9 says, “Visitor(s) must wear a complete set of undergarments.”
I haven’t seen any report of prison officials checking to be sure that male members of the media weren’t going commando.
Although the policy prohibits only “Slippers, shower shoes, or beach shoes,” Hrynkiw said she was told her open-toed shoes also would not be allowed. Fortunately she had another pair of shoes in her car. (Kudos to the guy working for a Birmingham TV station who provided the fisherman’s waders.)
Without knowing all of the facts, I will acknowledge there are situations when footwear is a safety issue. I’ve worn steel-toed protectors over shoes during a tour of a local manufacturing operation.
The news organizations I have worked for generally have told reporters to dress appropriately for the situation. The only advice I give new reporters here at The Daily Times is to dress warmly for hearings at the Blount County Justice Center, where I find the courtrooms chilly.
More than half a century ago, my sisters were among the first classes in our hometown high school where girls were allowed to wear pants.
Girls were finally allowed to wear pants to school in my lifetime.
Where are we more than two decades into the 21st century? We have schools where girls aren’t allowed to wear any tank tops, but in senior photos they are expected to all bare their shoulders.
We can have many different opinions about the death penalty and how to protect victims of domestic violence.
I don’t think you can convince me that we should be requiring teenage girls to bare their shoulders for yearbook photos. What message does that send about expectations for women?
