When I was growing up, football was a family value.
My family never took a single vacation all together, but we spent every weekend of football season watching games.
Friday night we were in the bleachers for our local high school team. Saturday, when it seemed like the rest of the region was following Pitt or Penn State, my family was devoted to the Carnegie Mellon University Tartans, because Pa had played for Carnegie Tech before it merged with Mellon University.
I’ve attended only a handful of Steelers games in person, but those TV broadcasts were holy on Sundays in our home.
When a birthday fell on a Super Bowl Sunday in which the Steelers were playing, no one needed to discuss the game plan. We all knew we’d be cutting the cake at halftime.
I inherited two things from my mother, both I consider precious, and one is her Terrible Towel.
Perhaps I first learned loyalty following those teams. Our family showed up no matter the weather or the team’s record. Sure when I had a broken foot in high school I went to the playoffs in the snow with my cast. My family also followed CMU to out-of-state games in losing seasons and snow, when it sometimes seemed my family and the cheerleaders were the only ones who showed up for our team. Often other fans would ask my parents which player was their son, assuming my sisters and I had a sibling on the field.
I began thinking last month that I probably also learned in those bleachers how you treat the other team. We cheered loudly for our players, but from the time I was still sitting on Mom’s lap I knew that you never “boo” the others.
I was reflecting on this in the context of our divided nation, and particularly how people treat the other team online. I also grew up with the lesson to never do anything I wouldn’t want my parents to see on the front page of a newspaper. Now social media is like we’ve given the biggest bullies on the playground megaphones for name-calling, and people delight in thinking they are clever if they make a particularly snarky comment. I’m not impressed.
These thoughts were still swirling in my mind a few weeks ago when I first heard about a clip posted online of one of our local football coaches, and people have continued to talk with me about it. I don’t think a high school football coach cursing to the team members in the field house is news, but I know people have a wide range of opinions about what they saw on that video.
I’ve never met Coach O, and the folks I’ve talked to who do know him have a lot of praise for what he has been doing at Heritage High School.
Others are appalled by the video, which appears to show the coach attempting to pump up the team before its game against rival William Blount and dropping so many F-bombs in a snippet of time that viewers have trouble counting.
I would be surprised if those teenage boys had never heard the word before. Some probably have heard it from their parents and use it frequently themselves.
I’m not shocked by coarse language. When my friend who’s a former sailor curses like one, I don’t even notice. In other specific situations, however, I find cursing very offensive.
Coincidentally, the first time I remember swearing in front of my parents was when I was in seventh grade and we were preparing to leave for the Friday night game. I said the word “sit” with an additional letter, and Pa exploded. I certainly had heard him curse, often when the Steelers were losing or the yolk broke on an egg he was frying (but never the same word the coach used). Pa left a very strong impression that he expected better from his daughters.
As an adult my use of curse words has been rare enough that it shocked my middle schooler when another driver cut me off in traffic and I blurted out an unflattering name for a body part under my breath.
Context matters. I know that if I had instead shouted that at the other driver, the situation could have escalated and the consequences could have turned deadly.
I’ve glanced at research on the benefits of swearing, such as the ability to tolerate pain better, to be more persuasive and to build camaraderie among team members, but even in those contexts the benefits have limits.
I can’t see the benefit of a coach using that word that many times in that context. Whatever goal he’s aiming for, I hope he finds a better way to express himself to these high school students and sets a leadership example that no one would be embarrassed for their parents or child to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.