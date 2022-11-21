“Thank you.”
So simple, so powerful. Yet often I’ve botched it.
With Thanksgiving approaching, I’ve been thinking about both the holiday and the everyday act of giving thanks. Or at least, what should be an everyday act.
I realized that I had never thanked Becky Payne in our Advertising Department for one of the most powerful things I learned almost two decades ago. (I did thank her before writing this.)
I had grown up saying, “Thank you. I appreciate that.” Then I noticed an important difference in what Becky said: “I appreciate you.” Changing that one word expresses much better the feeling in my heart. I appreciate the person, and in that one moment it may be a specific thing, but my gratitude extends beyond that.
I’ve learned some lessons about celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday too. I spent way too much time making recipes for which the reward didn’t match the effort. Twice in my life I have made a pie with a pumpkin grown in my garden, and now I am thankful for Libby. Another intense effort was sweet potato yeast rolls made from scratch, fine but nothing anyone begged to have again.
Even before I started preparing Mama Stamberg’s Cranberry Relish one year, I was pretty sure it wasn’t going to be a keeper for my family, but I did it anyway.
Over those years I was stressed, exhausted and missed the experience of the people around me by worrying about the menu.
Finally I heeded the advice of one television chef, and I no longer attempt to channel my inner Julia Child on important events.
I simply ask every guest, “What’s your it-wouldn’t-be-Thanksgiving-without?” and ensure that is on the table. (I also made Carla and Daphne’s “Stuffin’ Muffins” a staple, since they are delicious, I can make them ahead and I can adapt the recipe when my vegetarian nephews are on the guest list.)
More important for me now than the turkey, sweet potatoes, green been casserole or pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving is what nourishes my spirit: Asking everyone at the table, “What are you thankful for?” I encourage you to capture that memory in writing or a cellphone video this year and going forward.
This year I’m also thinking about the myth I grew up believing, that Thanksgiving was about the Pilgrims and the Indians.
You don’t have to read much history to understand why some Native Americans refer to “ThanksTaking” and hold a day of mourning instead of celebration in November.
Recently I’ve been struck by local historical markers that refer to cabin burnings and Indian “raids” without any context of why the people who lived here before European Americans arrived might have taken such actions.
I continue learning about this area that I’ve considered home for more than two decades. I thought I knew about the Indigenous people but discovered through the Tennessee State Library and Archives Education Outreach Program (https://tnsoshistory.com/) that the word “Tanasi” may not have come from the Cherokee but the Yuchi who settled here before them.
I understand as a parent not wanting to delve into complex and difficult history at a family feast with young children. If we want to think about Thanksgiving as a celebration of when Native Americans joined newcomers in a harvest celebration, we could talk about how we interact with today’s immigrants.
For families willing to dig deeper, many resources are available, including from the National Museum of the American Indian (https://americanindian.si.edu/).
If we want to jump ahead to Thanksgiving becoming a national holiday, then we can look at Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation a few months after the Battle of Gettysburg, calling on his fellow citizens to set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of Thanksgiving while also remembering widows, orphans, mourners and sufferers” in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged.”
His proclamation went on to “fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.” There’s a prayer that feels relevant today.
The National Park Service website for Lincoln’s home notes that the idea of Thanksgiving didn’t originate with the president. Sarah Josepha Hale, an editor and author, had been calling for a national holiday of thanksgiving since 1827 and wrote to Lincoln in September 1863.
Some guy generally receiving credit for an idea a woman raised earlier isn’t ancient history. That happened to a female friend in her workplace last month.
However you celebrate Thanksgiving, I hope you give some thought to that thanks. (And I suggest that washing dishes is a great way of showing gratitude to the cooks.)
