I’ve been thinking a lot about the volunteers, not the Volunteers thousands cheer on Saturdays but those who quietly do the work of community every day.
While some focus on business as the backbone of Blount County, the volunteers are its heart and lifeblood.
Blount Countians show up for each other, and that’s a beauty not as obvious as fiery autumn scenes we’ve been enjoying recently. The volunteers show up day after day, season after season, often unseen.
But anyone who says there’s no good news in the media never looked on the pages of our Life and Faith sections, where editor Melanie Tucker highlights local people doing good work not only for this community but across the world. She ensures people know both where they can volunteer and where they can find support.
From planting seeds and picking crops to sorting cans, serving plates and doing the dishes, volunteers devote countless hours to efforts that provide free meals.
They also make the food, sell the tickets and create the items for sale at fundraisers throughout the year. (Hint: If you need any tips on making pancakes, ask a Kiwanis member.)
Volunteers read with children to boost their literacy and tutor adults in math so they can earn high school equivalency degrees.
They clean up after the “trashy” people who litter and spruce up school playgrounds on a Saturday.
We’re raising children who step up, too. Schools have partnered with the United Way to ensure students learn to give back in our community, and Scout troops chip in too.
Show up to help pack or deliver food for this year’s Empty Pantry Fund, and you’ll find supporting this 70-year-old community effort is a family tradition that spans generations for some.
I know this is supposed to be a great place to retire, but often those retirees seem to be full-time volunteers.
While Maryville College’s Bonner Scholars receive financial aid through a foundation, Blount County benefits from their community service hours in many programs.
The college students aren’t the only ones reaping a personal benefit from volunteering. Researchers say volunteering can improve mental health, cognitive abilities, and if you are moving, physical health as well.
Doing good is good for you.
Earlier this year a report by Independent Sector and the Do Good Institute estimated the value of a volunteer hour at $29.95 nationwide, $26.02 in Tennessee.
Some would argue those hours are priceless.
It isn’t just the individuals, faith groups and nonprofits who show up for Blount County. Look at the sponsors, the silent auction donors, the gift card providers and more, and you’ll find local businesses that give over and over again.
Adams Publishing Group, parent company of The Daily Times, announced this year that full-time employees will receive two paid days a year to volunteer. As a community newspaper, encouraging employees to be involved in the community is good business, but that’s not all.
The Society for Human Resource Management’s annual Employee Benefits survey found 47% of U.S. companies now offering community volunteer programs. They may see benefits in recruitment, retention and even productivity. Of course, volunteer hours are no substitute for decent wages and working conditions.
With busy schedules these days finding time for one more thing can be a challenge, but efforts blessed by volunteers need financial support too. This community fills financial gaps too, not only through large fundraising events.
I’ve seen the child who’s wearing a new pair of shoes they needed by the time they walk to the school cafeteria for lunch, and I’ve seen hundred dollar bills quietly contributed to an effort to feed families. I know that customers at a local business “pay it forward” for others, with amounts that cover much more than a coffee or a burger.
Of course, those types of activities probably aren’t captured on formal studies of volunteers, such as one by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that found roughly one in four of those 16 and older volunteering.
Tennesseans earned the title the Volunteer State by showing up for war, but the latest statistics show we might be slipping in peace time. A state ranking of volunteer rates by AmeriCorps puts Tennessee at 31st, at 31.3%, compared with the top five states, which had rates of 40% or more.
So as much good as we’re doing, we can do better. That’s a state championship worth winning.
