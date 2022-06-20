A popular post on Facebook last week said, “I’m convinced that God made Tennessee summers to help us understand that hell is no place to spend eternity.” Other versions use states including Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama.
I grew up in Pennsylvania, in a house without air conditioning, just a box fan and a small pool in the back yard. I spent countless hours on a silver reflective tanning blanket with my Panasonic red ball radio.
Even after a case of sun poisoning in the Rockies, during which I nearly passed out, I didn’t think much about sun safety.
Now I know several people being regularly checked by dermatologists for the next sign of skin cancer, which can be deadly, and as I reach for my sunglasses I wonder if wearing them when I was younger would have prevented what my optometrist calls “baby cataracts” growing on my eyes.
I resist the urge to skip the sunscreen when I think I will be outside for only a short time. I know the recommended amount of lotion would fill a shot glass, and I still might be a little shy of using as much as recommended.
These days I also have greater appreciation for the simple summer solution of shade.
Trying to fit in a walk or 5K in the morning during last week’s heat wave, I appreciated patches of shade, which were noticeably cooler.
I’d rather sit on a shady porch than in an air conditioned room most days. I hate the summer challenge of dressing for both 90 degrees outside and what feels like 60 degrees in the office. I haven’t even found the perfect setting at home so I don’t sweat upstairs and freeze downstairs.
One of the first things I did when I moved into my new home a few years ago was plant a couple of fringe trees. Looking it up online will show you the flowers, but you’ll have to find one in person next spring for the fragrance.
A Southern Living article called this species “the best native tree nobody grows.”
The first property we bought here had been planted with Bradford pears, which we knew nothing about at the time. It became clear as storm after storm took them out why some call those “temporary trees,” and we were glad to see them go.
The best thing on the property was a vine that somehow survived the construction on the lot. We let it be to see what would bloom from the buds and were rewarded with passion flowers. The second best thing were the bluebells I rescued from another lot before they could be buried during construction of another home.
As I passed neighbors watering their carefully curated gardens last week, I was thankful for other native plants in my yard. I’m a casual gardener, so once I put a plant in the ground it’s pretty much going to have to fend for itself.
Natives know how to do that, naturally.
While I haven’t done much with my own yard yet, I’d be happy to replace most of the lawn with native plantings.
According to the Audubon Society, “monoculture” lawns now cover more than 40 million acres across the United States, stripping vital native habitats.
Audubon offers a database that allows you to look up native plants not only by your ZIP code but also which bird species the plants are likely to attract. The Tennessee Exotic Pest Plant Council also has side-by-side listing of exotics and native alternatives. Of course local experts can provide plenty of advice too.
I love the blooms of my Tennessee coneflowers — and watching the goldfinches that love the seeds. I’m hoping new black-eyed Susans in my garden will attract even more.
Think of the time, money, energy, effort and chemicals poured into creating the artificial environment we currently expect in suburban neighborhoods, and even around buildings such as our schools. I wonder how much could we save in mowing, weeding, fertilizing and watering if we provided the simple nudge to let nature do its thing, reintroducing the species naturally designed to grow here.
Careful planting can do even more, and some local governments are encouraging those practices. In Prince George’s County, Maryland, one program offers rebates up to thousands of dollars for property owners and nonprofit groups working on public lands for projects such as planting rain gardens that soak up stormwater runoff.
Of course there is a drawback to plantings that welcome wildlife. The first two winters something munched the top off my fringe trees, so they still are fairly short.
When I can sit in their shade during the summer, though, that will be a little bit of heaven in Tennessee’s summer heat.
