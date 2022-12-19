Christmas Eve I was still wrapping presents in my bedroom and carrying them to place under the tree in our living room. I wanted everything to be perfect, with Mom and one of my sisters visiting us for the holiday in our first home.
The next morning, my husband finally had me stand and really look at that Christmas tree. Wrapped around like a garland, there was a ribbon with dozens of spools of thread for my new quilting hobby.
I had leaned into that tree multiple times the night before and never noticed. I also had missed the time I should have been enjoying with family instead of focusing on the gifts I had bought.
What I consider a gift has changed a lot since then.
One of my most valued treasures is a gift that Dad gave Mom. He died at the age of 35, just before my second birthday, and I don’t have any of my own memories of him.
When Mom died, I inherited two things, her Terrible Towel (a symbol of our love for the Steelers) and a watch Dad had given her, probably before I was born. The multicolored stones on the scarab band are pretty, but the story behind it holds the greatest beauty to me.
Dad was a telephone repair man, back in the days when telephones were repaired. He climbed poles and installed landlines for Ma Bell. To save the money for that watch, he had to go without lunch many days.
I wasn’t surprised recently when I took an online quiz about “love languages,” the theory that people express and experience love through not just gifts but words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch or acts of service.
Gifts came in dead last in my results, about 3% of what’s important to me.
When I went home during my freshman year of college, I was shocked Christmas morning to open a box and find a white vase with purple flowers. I had admired that vase at a shop in the small college town across the state.
Mom had sent the money to my roommate, who with our friends bought the vase and handed it off to my boyfriend, who picked it up when he had visited. The vase is beautiful, but the real gift to me was feeling that I was special to all of those people.
Throughout every year I try to jot down ideas for what might make good holiday gifts, paying attention to the little things people say.
For a few years I tried to follow the “something they want, something they need, something to do and something to read” guide for presents. Lately I’ve leaned more heavily on the “something to do,” the gift of an experience, rather than a thing.
Maybe that’s my own bias for making memories rather than adding something that might have to be dusted.
The National Retail Federation estimates we’ll spend about $28.6 billion on gift cards this holiday season, and those are the gifts consumers say they want most. That’s an exchange of a lot of cold electronic cash.
I confess that one of the best gifts I think I’ve given in recent years feels like more of a present to myself. I’ve given two relatives who love to write “Storyworth,” which sends weekly questions that prompt people to write their life stories. Through those answers I’ve learned more about people I thought I had know my entire life.
That’s something you could do yourself, without any cost other than your time. Set a time for loved ones to share their stories while you record them on your cellphone, or use an app such as StoryCorps.
Start a new holiday tradition this year by setting aside story time. Maybe start by asking people about their most treasured holiday memories.
For me it is our tradition of decorating the tree while we drink hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas music. In our home that’s highly likely to include “The Christmas Can Can” from Straight No Chaser, and the group’s fun versions of “The 12 Days of Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
If the holiday season is stressing you out rather than bringing you joy, you’re doing it wrong.
