I’m a newcomer to Blount County. We bought our first home here in 2000.
Although I’ve lived in this part of Tennessee more than a third of my life, I know that if I’m blessed to live another 22 years here many still will consider me an outsider. I suspect that they even consider my child, raised here from birth, an outsider.
I’m guilty of wanting to be one of the last to discover this beautiful place. From my perspective, though, virtually all of us are newcomers to this land.
Our children learn about Sequoyah creating the Cherokee syllabary but not how to pronounce the names of what the original inhabitants called themselves, such as the Keetoowah or Tsalagi.
They learn about the Trail of Tears without considering that if their ancestors lived here in the 1830s, they are connected to that history, even if only a witness.
I lament the field at the end of my street now scraped of all signs of life, as heavy equipment places the infrastructure to add 130 homes. But I recognize it was the choice of whoever owned that land before to sell it for development.
We have choices if we want to protect more of the land, working through groups such as the Foothills Land Conservancy, but we can’t restrict all of our neighbors’ choices.
I have no patience for people who complain that this county doesn’t have some store or
restaurant they enjoy in another county. To me that’s like buying a home beside the airport
and then complaining about the noise. You could have chosen to live closer to those businesses.
We were ignorant when we bought that first home, not knowing the plans for the Pellissippi Parkway Extension. Plans for the first section of the road are nearly as old as I am, and plans to extend it to East Lamar Alexander Parkway were announced before we arrived.
I know people who feel it is long overdue. However, having lived in the Washington, D.C., area, I shake my head when someone says they expect construction of a new road will cut their commuting time.
If you build it, more traffic will come.
I’m also a bit baffled that we cling to plans from the last century as gasoline hits $5 a gallon. I wonder why we aren’t looking at 21st century solutions — or further back in the 20th century, when train service connected from Knoxville to the Smokies. Our leaders talk about bringing business in to offer jobs to our children, but not how young people will get to those workplaces without a car. We have young adults relying on Uber to attend job training, and high school students unable to accept work-based learning opportunities because they don’t have a vehicle.
Love the views of the Smokies? Automobiles contribute to the pollution that obscures those views.
Of course I’m biased as a newcomer, but I don’t believe that simply being born into a family that has lived here for generations is enough to grant special status.
If we love this area, we need to love it actively.
Before joining the newspaper staff I attended local government meetings on important issues, and I contacted elected officials when I had a concern. I also took notes after reading about votes in the newspaper to make me a more informed voter.
I volunteered in schools and worked with Scouts to clean up litter at a park. I’ve shown up at fundraisers.
Enjoying Blount County as we’ve known it isn’t enough. We need to be active in ensuring Blount County is an enjoyable place to live for generations, whether they’re our kin or not.
