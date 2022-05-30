I wrote to my members of Congress asking what they were going to say when the school shooting was in our community. I challenged whether they could point to any action they had taken to prevent these horrors.
I didn’t receive a response.
That was after Sandy Hook — a decade ago — when the shooter killed 20 children and six adults at the elementary school in Connecticut. My child was 11.
I have done nothing since sending that email.
Shame on me.
The death toll last week in Uvalde, Texas: 19 elementary school children and two teachers.
Uvalde was the 27th school shooting this year. Education Week has tallied 119 since it began keeping track in 2018.
The Gun Violence Archive recorded more than 200 mass shootings in the United States in the first 19 weeks of this year, incidents in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter.
School shootings were our national tragedy and embarrassment before Sandy Hook. Even before Columbine. If your memory has faded on that one, the shooters at the Colorado high school killed 13 before killing themselves in 1999.
How we protect our children is a complicated question. I believe that by the time a teen arrives at a school with a firearm, we have failed as a society.
Even if locked doors, armed officers and drills physically protect our children from a shooter, what impressions are we leaving on them? To this generation a fire alarm doesn’t mean something is burning. It means someone with a gun may be coming to their classroom. That’s what we’ve drilled into them.
There are no easy answers. That’s no excuse to do nothing at all, which is what I have done.
More than four decades later, I remember the girl who bullied me in eighth grade. I remember the one time Jim, the boy who sat behind me through most of our middle school classes, told her to leave me alone.
One student, one time. That made a profound difference for me.
Yet while I often told my child to be kind, I never specifically talked about intervening and standing up for classmates, befriending those who may be feeling alone.
We have children who, when they see a fight at school, pull out their phones so they can post video online. Do you know what’s on your child’s phone?
Sitting in the car pickup line, waiting for my own child, I wondered how I could respond if this were the day that troubled boy who also seemed fascinated by shooting showed up with a gun. I never talked with his parents or anyone at school about my concerns, though.
I suspect the folks at school knew about him. I’ve seen staff at every level in even our largest schools call students by name and engage with them in the hallways. But I also know that the problems students arrive with every day are overwhelming, and educators don’t have the resources to be everything those kids need.
Tennessee is changing its school funding formula but in the past calculated only one counselor for 350 students in grades 7-12.
Responsibility for the range of factors involved in mass shootings starts at home. If your words tell children that physical violence is an appropriate response to a joke, don’t be shocked when teens respond to other actions with violence.
If we don’t vote and don’t tell our elected officials they must do something to prevent mass shootings, then we share responsibility for their inaction.
In a recent meeting, a local official wondered how much sales tax revenue might come from Smith & Wesson selling firearms to visitors at its new headquarters here.
I’m calling on this new corporate neighbor to reconsider the types of weapons it sells to civilians.
In a statement after last week’s elementary school shooting Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said, “Words are inadequate for the tragic loss of precious lives in Texas.”
If all we’ve done after every school shooting is post a message on social media and lift up the families in prayer, shame on us.
I believe words can be powerful if they inform and if they spark action. My action today is calling on all of us to do something more than we have done after every other mass shooting in our country.
Share what you are doing with an email to us at editor@thedailytimes.com, a letter to Editor Mike Sisco, The Daily Times, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville TN 37804, or a post on your social media with #TheDailyTimesWordsToAction.
That means you too, every person in the leadership of Blount County, our schools, law enforcement, cities, county, state and national representatives.
We’re calling for action, and we expect you to respond.
